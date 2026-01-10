US Vice President JD Vance has come under intense online criticism after defending an ICE officer who shot mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. Vance's detailed Twitter thread argued the officer acted lawfully when a woman allegedly tried to obstruct enforcement and struck him with her car.

In his post, he acknowledged that what happened was a tragedy but not without defending Jonathan Ross, the ICE shooter, 'A tragedy? Absolutely. But a tragedy that falls on this woman and all of the radicals who teach people that immigration is the one type of law that rioters are allowed to interfere with'.

This is preposterous.



First of all, she's not waving the officers through and has no right to do so even if she were. She is waving another car through, before the officers approach her car.



Second, the officers are not randomly searching her, they are approaching her vehicle… https://t.co/2PnvK8KOCE — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 8, 2026

Social media users responded sharply with criticisms, including a viral comment calling Vance 'the only baby ever worth choosing crack over'.

Vance's Defence of the ICE Shooter Who Killed Good

In a lengthy X thread, Vance outlined why he believes the ICE officer acted appropriately. He noted that the woman allegedly waved another car through and obstructed a lawful enforcement operation. According to Vance, officers approached her because she violated the law and the officer discharged his weapon in self-defence after being struck by the car. Vance wrote, 'The gaslighting is off the charts and I'm having none of it', emphasising his view that the officer was performing his duties correctly.

Online reactions were swift and scathing. ConnorEatsPants, a US Twitch streamer known for 'his 'blue-collar' persona, posted a comment mocking Vance with exaggerated insults, saying, Sorry but you were the only baby ever worth choosing crack over. Every time your mom neglected you was justified. Sorry. Amy Adams sucked in that movie too, sorry', referring to the film adaptation of his memoir.

Sorry but you were the only baby ever worth choosing crack over. Every time your mom neglected you was justified. Sorry. Amy Adams sucked in that movie too, sorry. Nothing you touch ever goes right. You should try some of Elon’s medicine sometime. Sorry. — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) January 8, 2026

Hillbilly Elegy: The Book that Showed Vance's Past

The viral insult calling JD Vance 'the only baby ever worth choosing crack over' is based on a documented fact that Vance's mother was using drugs. Vance's bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy describes growing up in a family where his mother struggled with drug addiction (primarily opioids) and instability. In certain pages, he recounts her battles with substances and the role his grandmother played in raising him. His upbringing in a community affected by drugs and alcohol is central to his story, saying he faced socioeconomic hardship firsthand.

However, the book does not describe her specifically as a 'crack user'. Instead, Vance explains her addiction began with prescription drugs while she was working as a nurse. She took Vicodin after a headache and then misused her access to stronger pills. When she lost her job and nursing licence, she turned to heroin, a powerful opioid, to maintain her addiction. Vance writes vividly about the effect this caused in his childhood: At one point, she even demanded his urine so she could pass a drug test at her workplace.

Hillbilly Elegy Movie: A Flop Adaptation?

The Amy Adams film referenced in the insult is also from the Hillbilly Elegy movie in 2020, which is an adaptation of Vance's memoir directed by Ron Howard. Adams starred as Beverly 'Bev' Vance, JD Vance's mother, portraying her struggles with addiction.

It was poorly received by critics and only holds a low 24 % rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviews saying it does not explain why there are systemic issues of class and poverty. Even Vance himself had a complicated reaction to the film's reception. According to director Ron Howard, Vance was 'frustrated' by how critics treated the movie, believing that his personal involvement may have unfairly coloured critical opinion.