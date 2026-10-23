JD Vance's office has branded as a 'complete fabrication' a report that the US vice president delivered an expletive-laden tirade at aides backstage in Washington after a lengthy onstage discussion involving Elon Musk and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang.

A Daily Mail report, published on 22 October 2026, alleged that Vance swore at staff during a technology event in Washington on 29 September after a discussion with Musk and Huang ran long.

Vance's deputy chief of staff, William Martin, denied the account, describing it as a 'complete fabrication'. The alleged incident occurred during the launch of America.gov at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.

Developed by the US General Services Administration and the White House's National Design Studio, the platform uses artificial intelligence to help Americans access government information and services.

JD Vance's Alleged Tirade Over Musk and Huang's AI Discussion

Vance reportedly became frustrated when a discussion between Musk and Huang ran longer than expected, putting pressure on his subsequent engagements. The executives were discussing artificial intelligence and global technological competition as part of the administration's presentation.

The report alleged that Vance used an expletive while demanding that aides end the discussion. His communications team then reportedly approached event organisers and warned that the vice president might have to withdraw from the programme unless the speakers finished.

The newspaper described an alleged backstage confrontation involving Vance's staff rather than a direct exchange with Musk or Huang. There has been no independent confirmation of the reported remarks, and neither executive has been established as having heard the alleged complaint.

Vance was also scheduled to attend the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Summit with US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington. The separate engagement added scheduling pressure to an already busy day.

A transcript of the summit shows Kennedy acknowledging that their arrival had been delayed by earlier events and thanking an organiser for extending the programme by 20 minutes. His remarks support the existence of a scheduling delay but do not corroborate the alleged backstage outburst.

Despite the reported disruption, Musk and Huang completed their appearance. Vance subsequently joined Airbnb co-founder and US Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia for a scheduled discussion about America.gov and the administration's approach to artificial intelligence.

JD Vance's Office Denies Reported Backstage Outburst

William Martin, Vance's deputy chief of staff, rejected the account in comments reported by the Daily Mail. Martin, who accompanied the vice president at the launch, called the allegations a 'complete fabrication'.

Martin denied that Vance had raised his voice, used profanity or attempted to hurry the speakers offstage. He also said Washington events frequently experienced scheduling delays and complicated logistics, disputing the suggestion that an ordinary programme overrun had prompted an angry confrontation.

Christina Bonarrigo, identified in reporting as chief of staff at the National Design Studio, also disputed the allegation. In comments attributed to her, she said she had worked closely with Vance's team and other speakers without witnessing the reported anger or frustration.

Both individuals denied the allegations, leaving competing accounts of an exchange said to have occurred away from the public presentation. Neither the original report nor the subsequent denials independently establish what happened backstage.

Official White House photographs confirm that Vance participated in a conversation with Gebbia at the America.gov launch on 29 September. They also document his later appearance alongside Kennedy at the MAHA Summit, although the images provide no evidence of the alleged confrontation.

JD Vance's Silicon Valley Ties and 2028 Speculation

The allegations emerged as Vance continued to attract attention as a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2028. He has not announced a campaign, and President Donald Trump has not formally endorsed a successor.

During a CBS News town hall broadcast on 17 October, Vance acknowledged uncertainty about whether he would seek the presidency. His comments left open the possibility of a future campaign without confirming any decision to run.

Vance has longstanding connections to Silicon Valley, including financial support from billionaire investor Peter Thiel during his successful 2022 Senate campaign. Those relationships have helped shape his political career, placing his interactions with technology executives under particular scrutiny.

However, Vance has also raised concerns about the effects of artificial intelligence infrastructure on local communities. He has argued that data centres should provide wider economic benefits and should not increase residential electricity bills, reflecting tensions between technological investment and household costs.

These considerations could become politically significant if Vance decides to seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2028. Maintaining relationships with technology investors while appealing to grassroots Republican voters could present a challenge during a competitive primary campaign.

Republican strategist Brendan Steinhauser said that Vance could eventually face a choice between wealthy technology supporters and the party's grassroots base. He suggested that winning the nomination would ultimately require Vance to prioritise grassroots voters.

Steinhauser's assessment concerned Vance's potential political future rather than evidence of a dispute with Musk. For now, the reported backstage confrontation remains an allegation that Vance's office has explicitly denied.