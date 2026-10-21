US Vice-President JD Vance mocked a protester's hair after the man removed his MAGA hat and shouted 'You protected pedophiles!' during a Republican rally in Ohio.

Security escorted the man away before Vance responded with a remark linking unwashed hair to Democratic voters. The interruption came on Wednesday, 21 October, as Vance campaigned for Republican congressional candidate Eric Conroy and criticised his Democratic opponent, Greg Landsman.

The confrontation briefly interrupted Vance's criticism of the Democrat's economic policies. When he resumed speaking, the vice-president questioned whether the heckler had worn the hat to pass himself off as a supporter.

Heckler Interrupts Vance's Speech

Vance was addressing the crowd with the protester standing directly behind him among those gathered for the campaign event. The man wore a suit and the red hat associated with Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' movement.

The vice-president had accused Landsman of wanting to raise taxes and return the country to high inflation. He was developing that argument when the interruption began.

'If Greg Landsman had his way, he would take our country right back to where we were four years ago,' Vance said before continuing his criticism.

He was beginning another sentence when the man shouted 'You protected paedophiles!' and threw his MAGA hat to the ground, according to The New Republic.

His interruption drew boos from the surrounding crowd, followed by chants of 'USA' that drowned him out as security escorted him away.

Heckler: You protected pedophiles!



Vance: That guy was pretending to MAGA. He took off his MAGA hat and threw it down. It was very obvious that he has not washed his hair in about 3 months. We all know that the people who haven't washed their hair in 3 months are Democrats.… — Acyn (@Acyn) October 21, 2026

Vance Says Protester Was 'Trying to Pretend to Be MAGA'

After the interruption, Vance drew the audience's attention to the discarded hat. He suggested the man had tried to blend in with Republican supporters rather than openly identify himself as a protester.

'Now that guy, he was trying to pretend to be MAGA,' he told the audience.

'Do you notice how he took off his "Make America Great Again" hat and threw it down?' Vance continued.

The protester had already been escorted away when Vance delivered the remarks.

Vance Takes Aim at Democrats

Vance claimed that removing the hat had revealed something about the heckler's personal hygiene.

'Because when he took that hat off it was very obvious that he has not washed his hair in about three months,' he said.

The remark drew mild applause, according to The New Republic. Vance then extended the insult beyond the individual protester, drawing a partisan distinction for the audience.

'And we all know that the people who haven't washed their hair in three months, they vote for Democrats, not Republicans,' he added.

Protester's Identity Remains Unknown

The man was not identified in the reports, which did not include a statement from him about why he attended the rally, wore the hat or chose that moment to interrupt.

Neither report said that he had been arrested or charged. Security escorting him from the gathering should not be confused with a confirmed police arrest.

The accounts document the interruption and Vance's response, but provide no subsequent account from the protester about the confrontation.

The appearance was part of Vance's wider push for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections, with hundreds attending the event at the Sharonville Convention Center.

Beyond backing Conroy's congressional campaign, Vance also urged support for Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy, broadening the rally's focus to other Republican contests in Ohio.