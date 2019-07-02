The most expensive divorce in human history will leave Jeff Bezos, the richest person in human history, $38 billion "poorer" and the needy of this world at least $19 billion richer.

Bezos' price for divorcing MacKenzie Bezos, his wife of 25 years, to go after Latina celebrity Lauren Sanchez, left his ex-wife with $38 billion in Amazon.com stock and more suitors than she knows what to do with.

A judge is expected to approve the world's most expensive divorce settlement this week. The Bezos' divorced in early April.

At the time, the former Mrs. Bezos said she and Jeff had completed the process of dissolving their marriage. MacKenzie said she's "happy" to have done so.

She also relinquished to Jeff all of her interests in The Washington Post and the Blue Origin spaceflight and space tourism company.

MacKenzie, 49, is now the world's fourth richest woman behind Francoise Bettencourt Meyers of L'Oreal, Alice Walton of Walmart and Jacqueline Mars of Mars Inc.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MacKenzie will retain shares representing about 4 percent of Amazon's outstanding common stock. Her holdings will make her the third-biggest Amazon shareholder behind her ex-husband and Warren Buffet's Vanguard Funds.

MacKenzie has promised to turn over at least half the settlement to charity. She announced her intention to make a massive donation to The Giving Pledge. The Giving Pledge is an organization founded by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates that encourages the super-rich to devote more than half their wealth to philanthropic causes.

"I'm grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process and am very much looking forward to our new relationship as friends and co-parents," tweeted Jeff about his ex-wife.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.