It is well known that the rapid rise of fintechs has had an outsized impact on real estate investing. Fintech firms focused on the property sector are mushrooming, with many revolutionising how buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals engage with the market. In this post, we will look at five companies using the recent developments in AI and the power of the internet to reshape real estate investing.

Fintech is rapidly reshaping the real estate investment landscape, offering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. The global fintech in real estate market was valued at approximately $22.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow substantially to $91.20 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17% during the forecast period.

How Fintechs Are Transforming Real Estate Investments in 6 Surprising Ways

From streamlining financing to unlocking access to institutional-grade deals, fintechs are quietly reshaping how real estate investments work. Their tools, powered by AI, automation, and better data, remove long-standing barriers and create new opportunities for investors. Here are six unexpected ways they're changing the game:

1. The Future of Real Estate Investing is Fintech-Driven

The power behind many of today's real estate investment funds lies in robust technology infrastructure - where Agora plays a pivotal role. As a fintech platform purpose-built for real estate, Agora provides a comprehensive white-label investment management solution tailored to GPs, fund managers, and syndicators' unique needs.

Agora enables real estate firms to scale faster while delivering a seamless investor experience by automating investor relations, back-office workflows, and reporting. Whether you're managing syndications, funds, or joint ventures, Agora simplifies the operational complexities, freeing up teams to focus on deal-making and growth.

Agora is trusted by GPs and fund managers across the globe who are embracing fintech to modernise and streamline their operations. It offers advanced data security, customisable branding, and end-to-end lifecycle support, making it a strategic partner in the success of real estate investment businesses. Key ways Agora supports fintech-driven real estate investing:

Investor onboarding, accreditation, and KYC are entirely digital and automated. Real-time dashboards let investors track performance, distributions, and document access. Capital-raising tools with CRM capabilities help GPs close deals faster. Built-in waterfall modelling, document generation, and capital accounting features White-label flexibility ensures that firms can offer a branded, intuitive experience. Multi-entity and multi-currency support for global real estate strategies

2. Providing Accredited Investors with Access to Institutional-Quality CRE Deals

Large property deals often deliver higher profit margins than smaller investments. They have the advantage of economies of scale and operational efficiency. Additionally, institutional investors entering high-value transactions can frequently drive a harder bargain when buying property.

Unfortunately, many big-ticket real estate transactions are not an option for middle-market investors. They are the preserve of large investment firms and other deep-pocketed property buyers. As a result, institutional-quality real estate deals are often a closed door for mid-market investors.

Cadre (an indirect subsidiary of Yieldstreet Inc.) allows middle-market investors to profit from real estate investment deals they would not have access to in the normal course. What makes Cadre unique, and what are the primary factors behind its success?

Cadre offers institutional-quality real estate deals with a minimum investment of $25,000. The platform is open to accredited investors, including wealth managers, family offices, and individuals. Cadre uses advanced data analytics and a highly selective underwriting process—investing in just ~2% of reviewed opportunities. It focuses on office, multifamily, and industrial assets, adding value through capital improvements and active asset management.

3. Investors Can See How Their Investments are Faring at the Click of a Button

Real estate investment managers can face significant challenges during their work. To succeed, they must manage several priorities simultaneously. Fund managers need to convince investors to contribute capital for new projects, manage onboarding and investor communications efficiently, and ensure that back-office tasks are handled with care and precision.

The scope and complexity of the tasks described above can seem daunting. Fortunately, fintechs specialising in the property sector can simplify the work of investment managers. Today, companies provide sophisticated real estate syndication software that helps automate a wide range of tasks related to the investment process.

One of the most significant benefits of the syndication software is that it enables investors to instantly access details regarding their investments. It provides several other benefits, as well. Here is a brief list of the information that these investment platforms can provide investors:

Detailed updates and key performance metrics regarding the investor's portfolio. Distribution notices, capital call notices, NAV statements, and capital account statements. K-1 tax documents. Quarterly performance reports.

4. Helping Real Estate Investors Secure Debt & Equity Financing

Finance is at the core of the real estate investment business. A lender's objective is to maximise risk-adjusted returns. Borrowers want to raise funds at the lowest possible cost and the best possible terms. StackSource, a Los Angeles-based fintech, is addressing this market.

StackSource's business proposition is to provide real estate brokers and investors with a comprehensive range of lender and investor data. Users can buy the $112-per-month basic plan. This allows access to a lender-matching algorithm and thousands of debt sources.

There is also a premium plan ($202 per month). This provides everything that the basic plan offers and gives access to equity sources. StackSource also has an enterprise plan. However, this is restricted to brokers who meet specific criteria. They must be from a StackSource-approved brokerage and have successfully placed over $50 million in capital.

5. An Investment Platform for the Single-Family Rental Sector

Single-family rental (SFR) properties can make excellent investments. They are a preferred form of diversification for individual and institutional real estate investors. This branch of the real estate investment market is popular for several reasons:

SFR properties enjoy consistent demand. They provide investors with a steady income stream. There is a strong possibility of capital gains. Investors need not put up the entire price of the property. Plenty of financing options are available. It is possible to buy properties that attract high-quality tenants. This translates into lower property management costs and a lower risk of tenant default.

Roofstock provides individuals with an uncomplicated way to invest in the SFR sector. The company uses its proprietary data and AI to offer investors a way to benefit from the advantages that SFR properties can deliver.

Roofstock's most excellent appeal lies in the company's taking care of the entire investment lifecycle. It will help select properties, provide step-by-step guidance for their purchase, take care of their management, and finally provide a platform for their sale.

6. Leveraging AI to Identify Optimal Real Estate Investments

Real estate investments can offer high returns. You could also get stuck with a property that has not been appreciated for years. Moreover, buying and selling properties involves both time and cost. For these reasons, investing is advisable only if you are sure your purchase decision is sound and based on hard facts.

This is where KeyBrain from Keyway can help. KeyBrain is an AI-powered sourcing tool for multifamily assets. It can analyse hundreds of properties simultaneously using over 12,000 data points and hundreds of other sources of information. It also considers demographic trends and makes property performance forecasts.

The Bottom Line

In recent years, dozens of new fintechs have been established in the real estate sector. At the same time, existing firms have adopted AI to provide real estate professionals and investors with increasingly sophisticated tools to help them achieve their business and investment goals.

With the continued advancement of technology, especially the rapid strides that AI is making, further innovations in the sector are inevitable.