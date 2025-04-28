The death of Jiggly Caliente has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, revealing a story of a courageous woman who fought her health battles in silence until the very end. The beloved drag performer, judge, and actress, best known for her appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race, passed away on 27 April 2025 at the age of 44, just days after undergoing a leg amputation.

Her sudden departure leaves a void in both her fans and colleagues that will be hard to fill.

The Last Days and Hidden Struggles

Bianca Castro, better recognised by her stage name Jiggly Caliente, died peacefully in the early hours of 27 April, surrounded by loved ones. Her family announced her passing via Instagram, emphasising her role as 'a luminous presence in entertainment and advocacy'. They described her as someone who 'touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.'

Just days earlier, her family had disclosed that she had experienced a 'serious health setback'. On 24 April, it was revealed that she had undergone a leg amputation due to a 'severe infection'. Her family requested privacy to cope with her recovery, which was expected to be extensive. Despite her illness, Jiggly's spirit remained resilient until her sudden and peaceful passing.

A Life Marked by Courage and Creativity

Born in Laguna, Philippines, in 1980, Bianca Castro's journey into drag began unexpectedly. She recalled to a media outlet in 2019 that her career started after accepting a dare to join a drag talent search. Her stage name, Jiggly Caliente, was inspired by a Pokémon character—Jigglypuff—whom she admired for her cuteness and, as she put it, her 'jiggle'. The 'Caliente' part, meaning 'hot' in Spanish, reflected her fiery personality and her desire to be seen as both fierce and fun.

Jiggly gained fame on season four of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2011, where she showcased her energetic performances and sharp wit. She returned for the sixth season of All Stars in 2021, proving her staying power in the competitive drag scene. Beyond her appearances on reality TV, she appeared on the FX series Pose as Veronica Ferocity, making her name as an actress.

Her impact extended beyond entertainment. Jiggly was known for her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and her openness about her transition, which she made public in 2016. Her honesty and humour endeared her to many, and her presence became a symbol of resilience for those facing their own battles.

The Cause of Her Passing Remains Private

While her family has not disclosed the exact cause of her death, the circumstances surrounding her final days point towards complications from the infection that led to her leg amputation. Medical experts note that severe infections can sometimes be life-threatening, especially for individuals with underlying health issues or compromised immune systems. The fact that she had been hospitalised shortly before her passing suggests her condition was critical.

Her family's heartfelt tribute highlights her 'love, courage, and light', and stresses that her legacy will endure through her contributions to the arts and her fearless advocacy.

A Legacy of Love and Inspiration

Jiggly Caliente's passing is a stark reminder of how health issues can remain hidden until they reach a crisis point. Her journey from a dare to a drag icon, and ultimately a much-loved figure in the LGBTQ+ community, demonstrates her unwavering dedication to her craft and her cause. Her family's statement emphasised that 'though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.'