Former child actress and star of the film She's the Man, Amanda Bynes, who is infamous for her erratic behaviour in past years, is once again making waves after keeping a relatively low profile. This time, she has surprised many by joining OnlyFans — the subscription platform best known for adult content and used by creators for everything from fitness advice to behind-the-scenes chats.

Bynes, who is 39 years old, made it clear in her announcement that her intentions aren't risque. 'I'm on OnlyFans now!' she shared on Instagram. 'Disclaimer: I'm doing OnlyFans to chat with my fans through DMs. I won't be posting any sleazy content.'

This new move marks a new career and a personal turn in Bynes's life, which was once filled with dramatic highs and worrying lows.

Bynes Saw a Bright Start on Screens Big and Small

Thanks to her exposure to the entertainment world, which comes as a perk of being born and raised in California, Bynes was discovered at a young age after attending a comedy camp in The Laugh Factory. From Nickelodeon's All That, she became a breakout star and later led her hit sketch show, The Amanda Show.

Bynes transition to silver screen was smooth, with leading roles in early 2000s hits like What a Girl Wants, She's the Man and Hairspray. However, in 2010, after feeling low about her recent performances, Bynes at the age of 24 shocked her fans by announcinng she was quitting acting. She wrote in a now-deleted 2010 tweet: 'Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem. If I don't love something anymore, I stop doing it.'

Years later, she told Paper Magazine, 'I literally couldn't stand my appearance in [Easy A] and I didn't like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it.'

Legal Troubles and Erratic Behaviour

After announcing her retirement from acting, Bynes started making headlines for all the wrong reasons. In 2012, she was arrested for DUI after clipping a police car. Moral legal issues followed, including two hit-and-run charges and an infamous incident where she threw a bong out of a 36th-floor window in New York.

Soon, Bynes's public image got darker, and her X feed (formerly Twitter) became increasingly bizarre. She called public figures like Michelle Obama 'ugly', tweeted about wanting Drake to 'murder' her vagina, and made a series of troubling statements about her own family and mental health. In 2013, she was placed on a psychiatric hold after reportedly setting fire in a stranger's driveway. Her parents sought — and were granted — a conservatorship.

According to court documents, Bynes had been 'spending large amounts of her savings,' including on luxury gifts for strangers. The judge ruled that she 'poses a substantial risk to herself, to others, and to property.'

In 2014, she made allegations against her father of sexually and verbally abusing her, however, a month later, she announced that she had been diagnosed with bipolar and manic depressive disorder.

Fashion School and Engagement

Despite her mental health challenges, Bynes tried to build a new life as she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2014 and later shared that she wished to launch her own fashion line. 'I want to be, like, a fashion designer — I love to draw,' she said in an old interview.

Bynes also developed a romantic bond in 2020, as on Valentine's Day, she announced she got engaged to Paul Michael, whom she met in rehab. However, it was a rocky relationship. In 2022, she accused him of using drugs and looking at disturbing content, writing, 'His behaviour's alarming, and I'm afraid of what he'll do.' The couple split that year.

Bynes' Path Towards Recovery

In 2022, things started working in Bynes favour as a judge officially ended her conservatorship after nearly nine years. He parents supported the move, with her mother's lawyer stating, 'Lynn is very proud of Amanda and the progress she has made.'

However, in March 2023, Bynes was hit by another breakdown as she was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked. According to reports, she flagged down a car and called 911 herself. She was placed on psychiatric hold again.

By 2024, she was sharing updates about her physical and mental health. 'I gained 20 pounds from depression,' she wrote on Instagram, 'but I'm doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don't feel like working out or eating clean.'

While Bynes's journey has been turbulent, her story today is one of cautious hope. Perhaps this latest chapter is less about a comeback and more about reclaiming some sense of peace.