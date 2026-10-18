Jimmy Kimmel joked that Kim Kardashian was 'technically more a lawyer' than White House press secretary Katie Zacharia during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Thursday. The exchange came as Kardashian discussed her progress towards becoming a lawyer in California, revealing that she had passed the preliminary 'baby bar' examination but had yet to pass the final bar exam.

The joke took on added significance when Zacharia reportedly left her newly appointed position on Friday, after just five days in the role. Questions about her legal qualifications had already attracted attention, giving Kimmel's comparison an additional edge. Kardashian, however, made clear that she had no interest in taking over the press secretary's job.

Kim's 'Baby Bar' Progress Sparks On-Air Comparison

During the interview, Kimmel asked Kardashian about her progress towards qualifying as a lawyer. The reality television star and SKIMS co-founder explained that she had reached the final stage of the process, although one major examination remained.

'So, I've made it all the way through except for the final one,' Kardashian told Kimmel.

The presenter responded with a pointed comparison. 'So you are technically more a lawyer than the White House press secretary.'

Kardashian burst into laughter at the remark, turning the discussion about her legal studies into a joke about the qualifications of a senior White House spokesperson.

Kimmel continued the exchange by suggesting that he could help her secure the position if she wanted it.

'Do you have any interest in that? I could put in a word if you like ... [Trump] watches the show,' he said, referring to US President Donald Trump.

Kardashian quickly rejected the suggestion. 'No interest,' she replied, smiling.

The exchange centred on a clear distinction between Kardashian's progress towards a legal qualification and her current status. Although she has passed the preliminary examination, she has not passed the final bar exam, according to the account of the interview. Kimmel's remark was a joke, not confirmation that Kardashian is a qualified attorney.

Katie Zacharia's Short Tenure Gives the Joke New Context

Zacharia's reported departure followed the interview by a day. According to the supplied report, she left the press secretary position after five days, having already faced questions about her legal credentials.

The report also states that Zacharia had acknowledged never passing a bar examination. That detail formed part of the background to Kimmel's comparison, although the available information does not establish that the questions about her qualifications caused her departure.

The timing is notable, but it should not be treated as proof of a connection. No confirmed explanation for the departure is provided in the supplied account, so attributing it directly to the controversy would go beyond the available evidence.

For Kardashian, the legal examination remains unfinished business. Her admission during the interview made clear that she had not yet completed the final step, despite progressing through the earlier stages of the process.

That distinction is central to understanding the joke. Kimmel compared the two women's examination records for comic effect, but the exchange did not establish that Kardashian was qualified to take up a government communications role. Nor did Kardashian express any intention of pursuing one.

Why the Kimmel–Kardashian Moment Drew Attention

The interview brought Kardashian's legal ambitions into the same conversation as a political appointment that had attracted scrutiny. Rather than offering a serious discussion of qualifications for public office, Kimmel used the contrast to deliver a punchline, with Kardashian's laughter becoming part of the moment.

His reference to Trump watching the programme also extended the joke beyond Kardashian's own career. The suggestion that Kimmel could put in a word for her was plainly presented as banter, and Kardashian's immediate refusal left little room for confusion about her response.

The exchange does not establish that Kardashian intends to enter politics or seek a position in the White House. Her comments were confined to her progress towards becoming a lawyer and her reaction to Kimmel's suggestion.

Zacharia's reported departure provides a separate development in the story, but the available account leaves the circumstances behind it unresolved. The legal qualifications issue and the change in personnel should therefore remain distinct unless further confirmation establishes a direct link.

For now, the clearest takeaway from the interview is the exchange itself. Kardashian acknowledged that she still had her final bar exam ahead, Kimmel turned that admission into a comparison with the press secretary, and the reality star ruled out the job he jokingly offered. Her response was short, but definitive on one point. She was not interested.