A viral video featuring Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix has divided fans online. The clip appeared to show the reality television star pulling away as the Formula One driver greeted her after Sunday's race, although other viewers disputed that interpretation. Additional footage from the paddock later showed the pair embracing during the post-race celebrations.

Hamilton approached Kardashian after securing a second-place finish for Ferrari in Monaco, one of Formula One's most prestigious races. A brief moment from the interaction circulated widely on social media, prompting debate among fans over what the footage showed.

Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has publicly commented on the online speculation. However, the attention surrounding the clip reflects growing public interest in the pair following months of reports linking them romantically and a series of increasingly public appearances together.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian post race! pic.twitter.com/SEFVzAsgEV — deni (@fiagirly) June 7, 2026

Relationship Rumours Since February

Rumours of a relationship between Kardashian and Hamilton first emerged earlier this year after celebrity publications reported that the pair had spent time together in Paris. The two have known each other for more than a decade, having been photographed together at public events dating back to at least 2014.

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Interest in the pair increased in March when Hamilton left a flirtatious comment on one of Kardashian's Instagram posts. Later that month, People magazine reported that the pair had travelled to Tokyo together alongside Kardashian's four children.

The relationship attracted even greater attention on 1 June when Kardashian shared an Instagram carousel featuring Hamilton during a cycling outing in New York City. Several entertainment outlets described the post as a 'hard launch' of the relationship after months of speculation.

Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has publicly discussed the reported romance in detail, although both have continued to appear together in recent months.

Welcome to the paddock 👋



Kim Kardashian has arrived in Monaco ✨#F1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/zAHRAUQBi1 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 6, 2026

Monaco Appearance Places Pair in Spotlight

The Monaco Grand Prix marked one of the pair's highest-profile public appearances to date. Kardashian attended the race weekend alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian and family friend Simon Huck. She was seen in the Ferrari paddock throughout the event and later joined the celebrations following Hamilton's podium finish.

Video from Monaco showed Hamilton greeting Kardashian shortly after the race before later directing champagne towards her during the traditional podium celebrations.

The appearance generated interest well beyond Formula One audiences, bringing together one of the world's most recognisable celebrities and one of the sport's most successful drivers at one of its most high-profile events.

Ferrari Podium Caps Positive Weekend for Hamilton

Away from the attention surrounding the viral clip, Monaco represented another encouraging result for Hamilton in his first season with Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion finished second behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, securing his second consecutive podium finish after also placing second at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Hamilton told reporters after the race that Ferrari was continuing to make progress despite being unable to match the pace of the frontrunners. The result strengthened his position in the championship standings and provided another positive sign for the Italian team following a difficult start to the season.

While the viral clip sparked online debate, Monaco ultimately represented a significant weekend both professionally and personally for Hamilton, with his podium finish and Kardashian's presence ensuring he remained one of the most talked-about figures of the event.