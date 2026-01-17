Jake Fahri, 36, once walked free on licence, hid behind a balaclava and rapped about Jimmy Mizen's last moments, prompting public fury, a prison recall and a dramatic intervention by Justice Secretary David Lammy in the name of public protection.

On 10 May 2008, 16-year-old Jimmy Mizen stepped into the Three Cooks Bakery in Burnt Ash Hill to buy his first lottery ticket for his birthday. What should have been a proud teenage milestone became a tragedy that scarred Britain. After a petty argument, then 19-year-old Fahri hurled a glass oven dish at Jimmy. The dish shattered, driving shards into his neck and severing a vital artery and his jugular vein.

Jimmy collapsed in the arms of his older brother Harry, who desperately tried to save him as blood pooled across the floor. Witnesses said Fahri fled the scene with a swagger and a grin, an image that has haunted the Mizen family ever since. In 2009 he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years.

From Licence To Balaclava Rapper TEN

After serving his minimum term, Fahri was released on licence in June 2023. Instead of quietly rebuilding his life, he re-emerged masked as drill artist TEN. Tracks appeared on Spotify, YouTube and even BBC 1Xtra, which later said it had been unaware of his identity.

Behind his balaclava, Fahri dropped lyrics that cut like glass to Jimmy's parents. In one chilling verse he rapped, 'See a man's soul fly from his eyes... blood spilled same floor he was left on'. Other lines spoke of keeping a blade ready and hinted at his trial.

When The Sun exposed TEN as Fahri in January 2025, Jimmy's devastated parents were stunned into silence. Probation officials later said the music amounted to him 'shamelessly boasting' about the killing rather than showing remorse.

Recall, Parole Row and Lammy's Blockade

The Ministry of Justice swiftly recalled Fahri to prison for breaching his licence by failing to disclose his music career to his probation officer. The Parole Board later heard that he initially denied being TEN before admitting it after his recall. The panel concluded he had not been open and honest and had caused significant additional distress to the Mizen family.

Despite this, the Parole Board recommended moving Fahri to an open prison, arguing that time in a lower security setting could help him reflect on his behaviour. The board said he needed to better understand why he had misled officials.

That recommendation sparked outrage. Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy stepped in to block the transfer, saying the decision was necessary for 'public protection'. A Ministry of Justice spokesman made clear that public safety outweighed any perceived progress Fahri had made.

A Grieving Family

Jimmy's mother Margaret Mizen welcomed Lammy's intervention but said she should never have been placed in this position. She told how the Parole Board's original decision left her shocked and heartbroken. She said Fahri had lied under oath at his trial and had shown, through his music, that his attitude had not changed.

For the Mizen family, the pain is not confined to the courtroom. Hearing their son's death turned into a rap boast reopened wounds that never truly heal. They have repeatedly called for tougher conditions for killers who fail to show genuine remorse.

The case has reignited a national debate about rehabilitation, victims' rights and whether some offenders should ever be trusted with open conditions. Critics say allowing a murderer who glorified his crime to even be considered for an open prison sends the wrong message to families and the public.

Supporters of parole reform argue that rehabilitation must remain possible, but even they have struggled to defend Fahri's behaviour. His masked performances, online bravado and dishonesty with probation have made him a lightning rod for anger.

For now, Fahri remains behind closed doors, not roaming open grounds. BBC 1Xtra has distanced itself from his tracks, and his brief return to the outside world through music has collapsed.

More than 16 years after Jimmy Mizen died on a bakery floor, the echo of that shattered dish still shapes how Britain views punishment and mercy. Lammy's decision has drawn a clear line that, for this killer, freedom will not be loosened while the shadow of his sick rap still hangs over his case.