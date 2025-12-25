The long-standing holiday absence of one of the most recognisable members of the Duggar family is officially coming to an end. Jinger Duggar Vuolo has confirmed that she will return to Arkansas to celebrate Christmas with her family for the first time in nearly a decade after she married her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

The holiday is an annual reunion for most families, but the former star of 19 Kids and Counting hasn't been home for Christmas after her wedding, since Jinger and Jeremy moved to California. So, Jinger's 2025 Christmas is a significant milestone for the whole family.

A Festive Milestone After Nine Years Of Absence

Jinger recently shared her holiday plans on The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, which she hosted with her husband, Jeremy. The Counting On star was filled with enthusiasm as she announced her family's upcoming trip to Arkansas, noting that she has not spent a Christmas Day with her parents and siblings at the Duggar house in nine years.

'We have not been back to the Duggar house since we've been married, in nine years, for Christmas, and we're going this year,' Jeremy said, with Jinger adding, 'It's exciting.'

Jinger and Jeremy married in 2016 and the couple has established their own traditions, primarily with Jeremy's family because it's the only time of the year when the Vuolos are together. Also, the Duggars are 'always together a lot,' so they decided to spend the previous Christmases with Jeremy's family, away from the familiar surroundings of Tontitown.

Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their first child, Felicity, in 2018, two years after they tied the knot. The couple welcomed two more kids, Evangeline in 2020 and Finnegan in March 2025. Jinger's Christmas trip this year is more special because they are travelling with their youngest child.

The reunion is something fans are looking forward to, especially those who have followed Jinger growing up with her 18 siblings on the debunked TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, which ran for 7 years.

The Duggar Christmas

In the episode, Jinger shared that she missed the Duggar family Christmas, and that's one of the reasons they are joining her family this time. When Jeremy asked her how they typically spend the holiday, Jinger said, 'We've done different kinds of things.'

'Back when I was at the big house, there were some years where we'd be like, everybody has to wait. We go down together, and then it's a free-for-all all, and everybody just opens gifts, and it's chaos,' she shared.

Jinger said 'it varied' because there were also years when they had to wait for their turns to open their presents and times when 'everybody would just open at the same time.'

Jinger and Jeremy are joining the family's gift exchange, with the latter in charge of buying Jim Bob's present. Jinger advised her husband to buy her dad 'a nice pair of white T-shirts or socks, or a new package of underwear.'

Independence to Reunion

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo established their independence after their 2016 wedding by moving to Laredo, Texas, before relocating to Southern California. The physical distance allowed Jinger to depart from her family's conservative and strict lifestyle.

For instance, she has been seen in pants and shorts, a massive departure from the Duggars' strict, traditional dress code, which prohibits ladies from wearing such clothing. In another episode of Jinger and Jeremy's podcast, she admitted that she cried when she saw a family friend wearing pants because she was 'brokenhearted over it.' However, when Jinger surrounded herself with people who live differently, she began to understand their ways, including their wardrobe choices.

'Now, as I reexamined and compared them to scripture, my convictions were changing,' Jinger said in her book The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God. 'I wanted to follow what the Bible said and as I searched the Scriptures for answers, I never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.'

Just like Jinger, her sisters Jill, Jessa, Jana, and Joy-Anna have embraced a change in their wardrobes by wearing pants. There were rumours that the Duggar ladies' decision to start wearing pants caused tension within the family. However, that probably changed over time, as even their mother, Michelle, was photographed wearing leggings during a family outing in 2023.

With Jinger and her family back in Tontitown for Christmas, the Duggars' holiday will surely be more fun.