JK Rowling apparently posted a tweet praising fellow author Stephen King and deleted it once he declared his support to transgender women.

"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling has faced enormous backlash after her social media comments about transgender women that were regarded as "transphobic" by fans and activists. Since the controversy, the author has maintained a fairly low profile.

According to Independent, Rowling recently shared a quote from the late feminist and writer Andrea Dworkin over the weekend. The post was retweeted by the "It" author. In response, Rowling said praises for Stephen King and declared that her love for the author has "reached new heights" thanking him for his concerns and efforts.

"I've always revered Stephen King, but today my love reached - maybe not Annie Wilkes levels - but new heights. It's so much easier for men to ignore women's concerns, or to belittle them, but I won't ever forget the men who stood up when they didn't need to. Thank you, Stephen," Rowling wrote in the since-deleted post.

Later, however, a fan asked King to clarify his views on transgender issues, he replied, "Yes. Trans women are women."

It is said after King's response to the fan, Rowling seemingly deleted the post praising him. In addition, the publication suggests that some of the social media users have speculated that she has unfollowed the author she was raving about in her deleted tweet.

The much-loved author sparked an outcry among her fans and stars of her "Harry Potter" franchise after she posted on her Twitter account: ''People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

After weeks of criticism, the much-celebrated author responded with a lengthy essay justifying her opinion. Writing on her official website, she said that she is a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"I've been in the public eye now for over twenty years and have never talked publicly about being a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor. This isn't because I'm ashamed those things happened to me, but because they're traumatic to revisit and remember," Rowling wrote.