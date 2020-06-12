JK Rowling's controversial comments which were regarded as "transphobic" prompted anger and criticism among her fans, activists, co-workers, and transgender community. The widely spread protests had led an enormous wave of backlash, responding to which Warner Bros. has issued a statement.

Earlier, last week, the much-loved "Harry Potter" series author issued a statement that suggested her views on the sexual identity of transgender women. Her comments evoked massive backlash for her opinions that were viewed as "anti-trans."

This has understandably put pressure on Warner Bros., the studio behind "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" movies that are based on Rowling's book series, to voice their stand. In a statement, the studios resolved to "confront difficult societal issues." They have clarified their "position on inclusiveness" and "fostering a diverse and inclusive culture."

"The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues. Warner Bros.' position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world. We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content," reads the statement as on Deadline.

If sex isnâ€™t real, thereâ€™s no same-sex attraction. If sex isnâ€™t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isnâ€™t hate to speak the truth. June 6, 2020

The statement comes days after Rowling posted a thread of tweets that sparked controversy. Meanwhile, her comments drew criticism from several stars from her movies including "Harry Potter's" Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, and "Fantastic Beasts'" Eddie Redmayne.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are," said Emma Watson on her Twitter account.

Radcliffe, who does not have a social media presence, responded to the comments of the creator of his character that was his shot-to-fame through a lengthy note on blogpost Trevor Project, a non-profit organisation committed to providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to members of the LGBTQ community.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people," Radcliffe wrote.

The Warner Bros. statement comes after Rowling released a lengthy statement in her defence on her website. In the essay, she explains the reasons for her controversial opinions and opens up about her "traumatic" past.