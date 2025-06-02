Actor Jonathan Joss was shot and killed outside his San Antonio home on Saturday, 1 June, in a confrontation that ended his life and stunned the entertainment world. Police say the man who pulled the trigger was his neighbour, 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega.

Joss, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene despite emergency efforts. San Antonio police confirmed Alvarez-Cega was arrested shortly after the incident and has since been charged with murder. He is being held on a £157,000 ($200,000) bond.

A Voice That Carried Far

Jonathan Joss wasn't a household name to everyone but to fans of King of the Hill, his voice was unforgettable. Taking over the role of John Redcorn in the second season, Joss gave life to the character with the kind of authenticity that only someone deeply connected to his roots could offer.

Born in San Antonio in 1965, Joss was of Comanche and White Mountain Apache heritage. His performances reflected that identity, bringing depth to roles that too often had been reduced to clichés. His talent extended beyond animation; he appeared in True Grit, The Magnificent Seven, and as Chief Ken Hotate in Parks and Recreation.

A Difficult Start to the Year

The news of Joss's death comes just months after he suffered another devastating blow. In January, his childhood home burned to the ground. It wasn't just bricks and wood he lost three of his dogs died in the fire, and decades of memories disappeared with them.

The fire, thought to be caused by a propane heater during a power outage, left Joss and his partner temporarily homeless. Friends and fans rallied around him, raising funds to help him rebuild. 'This place was more than a house, it was my history,' he told local media in an emotional interview at the time. It was outside that very home, now rebuilt, where he was killed.

What We Know About the Accused

Information about Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega remains sparse. Police have identified him as a neighbour, but haven't said whether there was an ongoing dispute between the two. No prior reports of trouble between them have surfaced.

The shooting took place on Dorsey Drive, a quiet residential street in San Antonio's south side. Officers arrived to find Joss lying near the roadside with multiple gunshot wounds. Alvarez-Cega was still nearby and surrendered without incident, according to police reports.

A Death That Resonates

Joss's death has rippled far beyond his local community. Fans across social media have shared their grief, remembering his characters, his humour, and his representation of Native voices in a space that often overlooks them.

'He made me feel seen,' one commenter wrote under a tribute post. Others described him as 'humble,' 'brilliant,' and 'the kind of actor who made every role feel real.'

His legacy is likely to stretch beyond his filmography. Joss wasn't just acting, he was representing. He gave voice to a culture that too often goes unheard.

What Happens Next

With Alvarez-Cega now formally charged, the legal process is moving forward. His initial court appearance is expected this week, but the investigation remains active. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

As for Joss, he leaves behind a grieving partner, a daughter, and a fanbase that won't soon forget him. His final role, sadly, won't be on screen, it will be in the conversations he continues to spark about culture, identity, and the fragility of life.