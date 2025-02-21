Julia Wandelt, the 23-year-old Polish woman who has claimed to be missing British toddler Madeleine McCann, now says she has DNA evidence to support her theory. Wandelt first gained widespread attention – and intense backlash – in February 2023 when she began posting on Instagram under the handle @IAmMadeleineMcCann, insisting she was the child who disappeared in Portugal in 2007.

She later appeared on Dr Phil, where she maintained her belief but later apologised for her actions in an interview with the BBC. Despite this, Wandelt has continued posting on the controversial Instagram account, recently sharing fresh DNA test results that she claims link her to the McCann family.

DNA Allegedly Links Wandelt to McCann Crime Scene

DNA found at the crime scene in Praia da Luz, Portugal, reportedly links Julia Wandelt to Gerry McCann, despite him and his wife, Kate, refusing to participate in DNA testing. Wandelt asserts that the match was based on hair found on the floor and saliva from a bed quilt in the apartment where three-year-old Madeleine was last seen. She claims the analysis showed a 69.23% match, suggesting a possible biological link to Gerry.

Wandelt further alleges that her results were examined by a 'world expert' who compared the DNA to evidence from the crime scene. The unnamed specialist reportedly concluded, 'If this analysis is accurate and properly derived from their DNA samples, the relationship between McCann and Julia Wandelt is biologically consistent with that of a father and daughter.'

Wandelt's media representative, Surjit Singh Clair, has expressed frustration over the police's refusal to facilitate a DNA test. 'Even if she was just a random Polish person, how can they possibly explain her DNA being linked to the crime scene?' she asked. 'They have spent £20 million on this investigation but won't spend £60 on a DNA test, even though she has offered to pay for it.'

Seeking further validation, Wandelt shared an additional DNA analysis conducted by Dr Monte Miller, a biochemist with a PhD from Loma Linda University. Dr Miller suggested that while the match was not definitive, there was a pattern indicating a potential family connection. Alongside this, Wandelt argues that her appearance and heritage further support her theory.

Questions Over Wandelt's Physical Traits and Heritage

Wandelt claims that experts have compared Madeleine's eyes, teeth, and voice with her own, identifying plausible similarities. Additionally, her latest DNA results indicate she is part British and part Irish, contradicting earlier findings from private investigator Dr Fia Johansson, who reported that Wandelt was fully Polish. Wandelt has since accused Dr Johansson of deception, though Johansson has denied the allegations.

Despite the far-fetched nature of her claims, Wandelt maintains that her childhood experiences support her theory.

Childhood Suspicions That Fuelled Wandelt's Belief

Wandelt has previously shared troubling details about her upbringing, including allegations of childhood sexual abuse. She has also claimed that her abuser resembled police sketches of suspects in the McCann case, further convincing her that she might be Madeleine.

Adding to her doubts, Wandelt has questioned her family history, alleging that she was never shown baby photos or a birth certificate. These gaps in her past initially led her to believe she was adopted.

Wandelt's Family Denies Her Claims

Wandelt's family has strongly refuted her allegations, presenting photos and official documents as proof of her true identity. They also claim she stole personal documents, including her own birth certificate, which they say proves beyond doubt that she is their biological relative.

In a statement, her family said: 'For us, it is obvious that Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and step-niece. We have memories and pictures to prove this.'

'We have seen all the threats, lies, and manipulations. We have asked her to stop,' they added, insisting that Wandelt's internet activity has caused significant harm to their family.

According to Clair, Wandelt has requested DNA tests from both her biological family and the McCanns, but both have refused.

Wandelt Arrested for Stalking the McCanns

Repeated requests for DNA tests may have led to legal consequences, as Wandelt was recently arrested at Bristol Airport on suspicion of stalking and harassing the McCanns. She had flown from Wroclaw, Poland, to meet a friend from Cardiff, believed to be in her 60s. Police intercepted the pair in front of shocked passengers, leading them both away in custody. The charges against them remain unclear.

Wandelt's GoFundMe Appeal Following Dr Phil Appearance

Following her Dr Phil interview, Wandelt launched a GoFundMe campaign, claiming she was 'coerced' into travelling to the US and needed financial help to rebuild her life.

'I need to get back on my feet, I need to be able to get myself to a place where I can return to the workforce and thrive in the career I choose,' she wrote. 'To do that, I need support from lawyers and professionals.'

So far, she has only raised £8, as many remain highly sceptical of her claims, accusing her of exploiting the McCann case for attention.

The Unsolved Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann vanished on 3 May 2007 from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents dined at a nearby restaurant. When Kate and Gerry McCann checked on their children at 10 pm, they discovered Madeleine was missing.

Her disappearance launched one of the most high-profile missing persons cases in history, with millions of pounds spent on investigations. The McCanns were briefly considered suspects before being cleared of any involvement.

Over the years, various theories and suspects have surfaced, but no concrete evidence has linked anyone to the crime. While the case remains open, no major breakthroughs have emerged, and the search for answers continues. Wandelt's dramatic claims have only added to the mystery, but for the McCann family, the painful wait for the truth and closure continues.