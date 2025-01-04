The unsolved murder of six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey has taken a startling turn, as her father, John Ramsey, revealed he recently received a letter from a woman claiming her ex-husband is responsible for the crime. The chilling note read: 'My ex-husband's the killer, and I've kept this inside for as long as I can – please, please call me.'

Netflix Documentary Revives Public Interest

John, now 81, told the Daily Mail that he immediately called the number provided in the letter but was unable to reach anyone. He has since passed the tip to a private investigator. The revelation comes just days before the 28th anniversary of JonBenét's tragic death, renewing interest in one of America's most infamous cold cases.

The new tip coincides with the release of Netflix's documentary series Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? The three-part series explores the case in depth, shedding light on misinformation spread by both the media and law enforcement. Featuring interviews with key figures, including John Ramsey, the documentary quickly became one of Netflix's most-watched programmes.

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey: What We Know

JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her family's Boulder, Colorado, home on 26 December 1996. Earlier that day, her mother, Patsy Ramsey, had called 911 to report a ransom note demanding $118,000 for the safe return of her daughter. Hours later, JonBenét's body was discovered in the basement by her father.

The autopsy, conducted by the Boulder County Coroner's Office, determined the cause of death to be ligature strangulation. Additional injuries included a skull fracture, bruising, abrasions, and signs of sexual assault.

The autopsy also noted a ligature around her neck and tight bindings on her wrist. No drugs or alcohol were detected in her system.

The case has haunted investigators and the public alike for nearly three decades, with the Boulder Police Department maintaining it remains an active investigation. BPD Chief Steve Redfearn recently reaffirmed the department's commitment to pursuing leads and collaborating with DNA experts.

He dismissed claims of negligence, stating: 'The assertion that there is viable evidence and leads we are not pursuing – to include DNA testing – is completely false.'

The Ramsey Family: A Cloud of Suspicion

Initially, suspicion fell on the Ramsey family, creating a tense relationship between them and the Boulder Police. John, Patsy (who died in 2006), and their son Burke were subjected to intense public scrutiny. Despite being officially cleared by the Boulder District Attorney in 2008, lingering doubts and conspiracy theories about their involvement persist.

John Ramsey has long advocated for advanced DNA testing to solve the case, similar to methods used in identifying the Golden State Killer. Reflecting on his determination, he said, 'They [my children and grandchildren] need to have this cloud removed, clarified, and an answer.'

Suspects and Leads: A Trail of Disappointment

Over the years, several suspects have been investigated but subsequently ruled out. Shortly after the murder, a man using the alias "David Cooper" contacted the family's pastor, claiming to be JonBenét's killer. However, he was later revealed to be a scammer seeking money.

Gary Oliva, a registered sex offender living near the Ramsey home, also came under suspicion. He attended a vigil for JonBenét and allegedly confessed to 'hurting a little girl' to a friend. While Oliva had photos of JonBenét in his possession, DNA evidence excluded him as a suspect.

Another high-profile suspect was John Mark Karr, who confessed to killing JonBenét in a phone call to a university professor. Karr was extradited from Thailand to Colorado but was ultimately cleared when his DNA did not match evidence found at the crime scene.

A Sceptical Response to the New Tip

Given the history of false leads and hoaxes, John Ramsey remains cautious about the new claim. While he has forwarded the information to private investigators, he is well aware of the challenges in distinguishing credible tips from opportunistic attempts to gain attention.

The murder of JonBenét Ramsey remains one of the most enduring mysteries in modern American history, alongside cases such as the Zodiac Killer and the Black Dahlia. Nearly three decades later, the quest for answers continues, as the family and the public hold on to the hope that one day justice will be served.