The ongoing season of the Premier League has set an infamous record of seeing the most managers getting sacked in a single season – 12. From March 13 to now, as many as four managers have been let go, with Chelsea boss Graham Potter being the latest victim.

On Sunday, Chelsea fired Potter, while Leicester City ended their four-year association with Brendon Rogers. Before that, Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte.

As things stand, Liverpool FC will not play any European competition next season. The team isn't doing great and one would not be wrong for thinking Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could join the list of sacked managers in the current campaign.

Since their historic 7-0 league victory over Manchester United at Anfield, Klopp's side has not won a single game. Their last three outings have ended in league defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City and a loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, which saw Liverpool get eliminated from the top European tournament.

Klopp: I know I have a job now because of the past

Ahead of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, Klopp admitted that he was still in charge of the Reds "because of the past" rather than his team's current form. Liverpool are facing their worst finish under Klopp, but the German boss' job is not believed to be under scrutiny.

"If it was my first season it would be slightly different. I'm aware of the fact that I'm sitting here because of the past, not because of what we did this season," Klopp told reporters.

Over the last seven and a half years, Klopp has helped Liverpool become a force in Europe, winning many major trophies, including the club's first-ever Premier League title.

Liverpool have managed just two wins and a draw from their past five matches in the Premier League. Across all competitions, the Reds have lost all the last three encounters.

The Anfield side is currently eighth in the Premier League, the position they finished in 2015-16 - the season in which Klopp took over mid-way from previous manager Rodgers. With Klopp as Liverpool's boss in a full season, the Reds have never finished outside the top four, but that appears to be something that is about to change.

"We have smart owners, they know about the situation. There is no need [for me] to be afraid, I am here to deliver, I'm not here as a talisman or for murals on house walls. I know I'm still here because of what happened in the last few years. I don't like the fact that I pretty much have to rely on that. Is it right or not? We'll see in the future," Klopp added.

In three out of the last four Premier League seasons, Liverpool challenged Manchester City for the league title, winning the 2019-20 edition. However, following their latest 4-1 loss to Pep Guardiola's City, the Reds are now 30 points behind current leaders Arsenal.

Klopp: Liverpool need to find a way out

With 11 games left, Klopp's side are eight points behind the Champions League qualification places.

Klopp ensured that he was "fully in" but the team "cannot continue playing like we do from time to time. That's not allowed." The former Dortmund boss admitted that he was very "disappointed" with the current state of Liverpool but they have to find a way out.

Ahead of Liverpool's trip to London on Tuesday, Klopp joked that he was the Premier League's "last man standing".

"I think probably the elephant in the room, from your point of view, is why I am still sitting here, in this crazy world," the German boss said.

Even back in his country Germany, Bayern Munich sacked Julian Nagelsmann on March 24, with the latter expected to replace Potter as Chelsea's new boss.

Regarding all the managerial layoffs going on in football in the final leg of the 2022-23 season, Klopp said that it has been a strange week as the clubs are "afraid" they may not reach their targets.