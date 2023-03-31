Even though FC Barcelona are finally doing well on the field, their off-field issues have not gone away yet. Barcelona's spending limit has been significantly reduced by the club's financial squeeze in recent years, with their salary cap still being a major issue.

Barcelona have not been able to register midfielder Gavi as a first-team player. Even though the Spanish midfielder has been playing for the senior side since 2021, he remains a youth player officially. Barca were hopeful that the departures of defender Gerard Pique -- who retired in November -- and forward Memphis Depay, who joined Atletico Madrid, would free up enough space on their wage bill, but LaLiga wants the club to take further actions.

Ahead of the 2023 summer window, Premier League side Manchester United are expected to once again aim at using Barcelona's poor financial position to their advantage. Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is aware that he needs to sell some of his more valuable players and bring in players on the cheap as replacements, reported Mirror.

Will Frenkie de Jong finally leave Barcelona?

One such player who could part ways with Barcelona is Frenkie de Jong.

A versatile midfielder, De Jong has impressive technique and composure. He can dribble past and is multifunctional right-footed and these qualities attracted FC Barcelona, who signed the Dutchman in 2019, beating the likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City.

De Jong, who is into his fourth season at Barcelona, has not managed to make the best impact in the side that has experienced a decline over the past couple of years, but are now rebuilding. The Netherlands midfielder is known for his pace, craft, control, and sharp decision-making and can change the game in the blink of an eye, but all this has not clicked at once at Camp Nou.

This was one of the reasons why Barcelona were desperate to offload him last summer. After Erik ten Hag, de Jong's former boss at Ajax, took over Manchester United last season, the Red Devils came knocking at Barcelona's doors for the midfielder. The Old Trafford side offered an initial transfer fee of £56.2 million, which Barcelona had agreed to but the player wanted to remain with the Blaugrana.

As de Jong remained at Barcelona, he has been a key part of Xavi Hernandez's side that has bounced back following a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign. De Jong has clinched 28 starts of the 34 matches he has played so far this season, and the Catalans are 12 points clear at the top of the La Liga table, ahead of defending champions Real Madrid. De Jong also played a part in Barcelona's road to winning the Supercopa de Espana trophy.

Going into the upcoming summer market, the situation could have changed and Ten Hag may finally get his hands on his long-term target de Jong. Ten Hag wants to bolster Manchester United's midfield further and he believes that his compatriot could be a great partner to Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, of whom the Barcelona midfielder is a huge admirer.

Man City could help Man Utd in De Jong's case

Manchester United also have Marcel Sabitzer, who has also proven to be a smart addition in the midfield. But since he is currently on loan from Bayern Munich, there is no guarantee that he will remain with the Red Devils permanently, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly keen on keeping him at the German club.

One of Barcelona's top targets for the summer is believed to be Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. Pep Guardiola is reportedly not offering the German star a contract extension, meaning Barcelona would secure him on a free transfer, which would be ideal in their current situation.

Gundogan would add direct competition for de Jong's place, while Sergio Busquets is expected to renew his contract. The consistent performances from Pedri, Gavi and Franck Kessie have further handed Xavi options for midfield. This would further increase Manchester United's chances of signing de Jong, who Barcelona would want to sell as he is one of the highest earners at the club.

Last summer, de Jong's transfer saga left both Manchester United and Barcelona frustrated as the player refused to move and a similar scenario may unfold again this year. Barcelona are expected to label de Jong with a transfer fee in excess of £60m considering the Dutchman still has a contract with the Catalans until 2026.