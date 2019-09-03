Hailey Bieber's uncle Stephen Baldwin has confirmed that his niece and Justin Bieber are planning to hold a Christian wedding this year. The couple got married last year in a small court ceremony. They are now planning to hold a big Christian wedding ceremony for their friends and family.

"Justin and Hailey Bieber want their formal wedding celebration to be a religious affair because they feel bringing God into their marriage will make their union stronger," said Stephen Baldwin speaking to TMZ,

Stephen Baldwin expressed his happiness for the couple's devotion to the "holy commitment". He added that they believed in a holy ceremony which will help them "find peace and happiness together". Baldwin was on his way to the New York State Fair to launch his new initiatives for veterans called "Ready Vets Go".

He said that he was happy about the fact that Justin Bieber is taking some time off from his music and is paying more attention to his family life. The couple were spotted on a lunch date in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on Thursday.

Fox News reported that the couple has been associated with Hillsong megachurch which it is believed has influenced Justin and Hailey Bieber's plan. They are planning to hold a Christian wedding ceremony in South Carolina on Monday, September 30.

"They are going to have a lot of their pastor friends and their Christian friends around them at this time," said Baldwin. He added that the Biebers are looking out for several venues to select the best one where they can have the most fun and memorable time. "My only job is just walking my princess down the aisle," he said adding that he is eagerly waiting for the moment.

Bieber, 25, described that he was going through a "hard season" after his emotional performance at the Beverly Hills church Wednesday.

Sources told People that the couple had been planning for their wedding for the past few months. In May they decided that they would get married in September. The 22-year-old model is busy working with a wedding planner. The couple seems to be very excited about the impending wedding and is enjoying their married life together.