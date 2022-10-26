Rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West really shot himself in the foot in the past few weeks after he made some anti-Semitic comments that did not go down well with brands and individuals that he used to do business with.

This is not the first time that the American rapper has gone into massively offensive public rants. He has done so on social media as well as on-stage during various public appearances and his own concerts. Who could forget his infamous rant against the Grammys after he interrupted Taylor Swift as she was making her acceptance speech?

However, this time he has gone too far after he decided to target Jews. Long-time partner Adidas, which carries his lucrative "Yeezy" line, has decided to drop him after Balenciaga and Gap did the same.

His interviews and documentaries have been cancelled, but now it seems that he is well and truly being cancelled as a person. The most recent blow has hit his company, Donda Sports, which is described as a "full service sports brand including apparel, sneakers, athlete representation and more.

NFL superstar Aaron Donald, and NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown have previously signed on to the project, but both have announced they are cutting ties with the company.

The pair took to social media at the same time on Tuesday, stating that after conversations with their families, they have decided that they can no longer be associated with West's company.

Brown has only been with Donda Sports since June, but has decided to leave even after initially saying that he would stand by the rapper. "In the past 24 hours, I've been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize," he said.

He then went on to say: And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind."

See the full statement below:

Meanwhile, Aaron Donald echoed Brown's statement in his own post. "Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports. The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children," he said, while tagging his wife, Erica Donald.

West is expected to lose more business and possibly personal connections over his controversial comments. Meanwhile, on Twitter, he is sharing his support for Iranian youth who are fighting for their rights and freedom.