Kash Patel has publicly defended his partner, Alexis Wilkins, after the 28-year-old singer and former child actress became the target of online conspiracy theories branding her a so-called 'honey pot' spy. As reported by Irish Star, Wilkins has faced a wave of online abuse following a New Year post shared on social media earlier this month. The image, which showed Wilkins and Patel posing together in coordinated black outfits, was captioned simply 'Happy New Year' but quickly attracted hostile and speculative commentary.

Some users questioned Wilkins' relationship with Patel, 45, who has been nominated to serve as FBI director, suggesting without evidence that she was involved in espionage or political manipulation. Others mocked her appearance and age.

Online Backlash and Conspiracy Claims

The comments escalated quickly after the New Year post, with several users leaning into espionage themed mockery. One wrote, 'I would have loved to see the look on your face when you received this assignment,' while another quipped, '@grok remove the spy from this pic'.

Many others flooded the replies with GIFs of Winnie the Pooh as they branded Wilkins a 'honey pot', a term commonly used in intelligence and cybersecurity circles to describe a decoy used to lure targets. Some comments went further, with one user writing, 'The honey pot. Pipeline right to Russia she's not being paid enough to sleep with this freak,' while another simply posted, 'Honey pot detected'.

Despite the intensity of the criticism, Wilkins has appeared publicly unbothered. In recent Instagram Stories posts, she has continued to share content related to her music career and daily life.

On Sunday, Jan. 18, the country music singer shared an unapologetic meme to her Instagram Stories from the account @broken_bow_country. The image showed a skeletonised cowboy riding a horse through the desert, accompanied by the words, 'For The Sake of Heaven. You Oughta Give Em All Hell,' alongside Midnight Rider by The Allman Brothers playing in the background.

Patel Responds to 'Baseless Rumours'

Patel, however, has taken a more direct stance. In a post shared on X several months earlier, he addressed similar speculation surrounding his personal life and made clear that he would not tolerate attacks on those close to him.

'Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumours or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and the fake news,' Patel wrote. 'I've always said — criticise me all you want. But going after the people doing great work, my personal life, or those around me is a total disgrace.'

He went on to specifically defend Wilkins, calling the accusations against her unfounded and harmful. 'The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic,' Patel added. 'She is a rock solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I'm so blessed she's in my life.'

Patel concluded by warning that such rhetoric has wider consequences. 'Attacking her isn't just wrong — it's cowardly and jeopardises our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them'.

Wilkins has not publicly addressed the 'honey pot' label directly, nor has she commented on Patel's defence. Instead, she has continued promoting her music and maintaining a visible online presence, suggesting she does not intend to retreat from public life.