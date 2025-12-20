Kate Scott is stepping into one of the biggest moments of her broadcasting career as she fronts Netflix's live coverage of Jake Paul's blockbuster bout against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The global event has pushed Scott firmly into the spotlight, drawing fresh attention not only to her expanding role across major sports but also to a past on-air exchange with Jamie Carragher that has begun circulating online again.

Netflix Bout Brings Global Attention

The Paul vs Joshua fight is one of Netflix's most high-profile live sports streams to date, bringing boxing to a worldwide audience beyond traditional pay-per-view platforms.

As reported by Wales Online, Scott will be in the spotlight in Miami as she heads Netflix's coverage of Jake Paul's bout against two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, leading a broadcast team that includes Lennox Lewis, Laila Ali and David Haye.

The scale of the event marks a significant moment for Scott, who has increasingly been trusted with major international broadcasts that cut across sports. With millions expected to tune in globally, her role places her front and centre of one of the most talked-about sporting nights of the year.

A Career Built Across Major Networks

Scott, 44, has spent close to two decades building a career across some of the world's largest sports broadcasters. She began in Germany with Deutsche Welle before moving to CNN, where she anchored World Sports.

From there, she joined Sky Sports Germany and later Fox Sports, becoming a full-time presenter after the 2015 Women's World Cup.

Her move to TNT Sports followed before she landed at CBS Sports, where she has become a familiar face of Champions League coverage alongside Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards.

Industry estimates put her net worth at around £2 million, reflecting the longevity and prominence of her career.

The Jamie Carragher Moment Explained

As Scott's profile rises again due to the Netflix fight, clips from a March 2024 Champions League broadcast have resurfaced on social media. During coverage of Arsenal's match against Porto, a light-hearted discussion about football loyalties took an uncomfortable turn.

When Richards encouraged Carragher to put on an Arsenal shirt, Carragher suggested Scott should wear it instead.

Scott declined, stating she was loyal to Manchester United. Carragher followed up by questioning her loyalty more broadly, prompting a visibly surprised response from Scott, who asked why such a comment would be made.

The exchange quickly gained traction online, with viewers debating whether the remark crossed a line during a live broadcast.

Husband's Reaction and Fallout

Following the viral spread of the clip, Scott's husband, Malik, a former heavyweight boxer, publicly addressed the incident.

He warned Carragher that he might have to 'show up in a physical manner', a comment that further fuelled online discussion at the time.

Despite the attention, the situation appeared to settle quickly. When the CBS panel returned for their next programme, the tone had returned to its usual relaxed dynamic, and there were no further on-air references to the moment.

Why the Spat Is Circulating Again

The renewed attention is not linked to any new incident. Instead, media analysts point to the way social platforms resurface older viral moments when public figures trend for unrelated reasons.

Scott's prominent role in the Paul vs Joshua fight has driven new searches for her name, pulling past clips back into view.

As Netflix places Scott in front of a global boxing audience, football fans are also rediscovering moments from her Champions League coverage, highlighting how crossover events can revive earlier flashpoints even long after they appeared to fade.

With one of the biggest boxing broadcasts of the year underway, Scott's professional trajectory continues to expand, bringing both fresh opportunities and renewed scrutiny that often follows high-profile live television.