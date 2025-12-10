Australian national Johnson Wen, the cyber celebrity better known as 'Pyjama Man', was dramatically led away by security during Lady Gaga's Brisbane concert on Tuesday night.

The latest ejection has reignited questions over how Wen continues to slip into major star-studded events, despite a lengthy rap sheet of public disturbances involving high-profile performers.

His appearance at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre came just weeks after he was convicted in Singapore for rushing at Ariana Grande during a film premiere in November.

Audience members said Wen was spotted inside the venue moments before security intervened, cutting short his presence and escorting him from the hall.

Social media footage later surfaced showing several staff members surrounding the influencer as he was ushered out shortly before the show began.

Wen later appeared to acknowledge the removal in a brief social media post referencing the incident.

What Happened At Lady Gaga's Brisbane Concert

The man appeared in the seating area, according to witnesses, before he was approached by venue staff. Security personnel were seen leading Wen out of the arena ahead of the opening of the concert.

The show continued, uninterrupted beyond that point, and Lady Gaga herself did not make any public comment.

Australian media accounts confirm Wen was removed as a precaution after being recognised by attendees familiar with his earlier behaviour.

No one was injured, and venue management has not released further details on how he managed to pass through initial entry checks.

A History Of Public Incidents Involving Celebrities

Wen's most recent appearance has sparked renewed criticism about his repeated appearances at major entertainment events.

In November, he rushed towards Ariana Grande at the 'Wicked: For Good' premiere in Singapore, where security subdued him before he reached the singer. He was later convicted of public nuisance, sentenced to nine days in jail and deported from the country.

Previously, he was involved in other incidents concerning celebrity events in Singapore, which brought him into media attention for the many disruptions he had been causing at concerts and promotional events.

These repeated encounters have resulted in questions from increasingly puzzled fans and commentators alike as to how he keeps gaining access to such venues undetected.

How is He Still Getting Inside These Concerts?

Wen's ejection from the Brisbane venue has revived online debate about security practices at major concerts.

Many wonder how a man with a known record of event-related disturbances continues to gain entry into large arenas.

Some fans have theorized possible ticketing loopholes, crowd volume at entrances, or even that he is wearing disguises to avoid detection.

Security specialists say most places of entertainment depend on visual checks, electronic ticket scanning and behavioral monitoring. However, the systems fluctuate greatly among locations.

As there does not exist at present any globally or regionally shared alert list identifying previous people removed at events, except in cases where individuals are recognised either by staff or the public themselves, the security teams cannot identify a repeat offender.

Does He Have Any Connections to Help Him Get In?

The Brisbane incident has also triggered the public speculation over whether Wen could have any assistance in enabling him to enter these events.

At this stage, police have no indication that he has an inside assist or accomplices within the venues.

His repeated appearances might simply point out crowd management protocol weaknesses, or how easily the determined individual can pass themselves off as part of a large audience.

Social media discussions have not ceased in calling out the inconsistency of prevention measures, particularly after Wen's highly publicized incident with Ariana Grande. Authorities and event organizers have yet to comment on the issue of introducing new safeguards.