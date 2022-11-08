Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is 39 years old but he is still planning on extending his baseball career. His wife, model Kate Upton, is fully supportive of his plans, in a stance that is in stark contrast to the problems that led to fellow model Gisele Bundchen's divorce from NFL star Tom Brady.

Verlander is expected to decline a $25 million player option to become a free agent after winning the World Series with the Astros. Questions about his possible retirement have been asked, but Upton is reportedly keen on allowing the right-handed pitcher to continue his professional baseball career.

She was spotted in the crowd watching the World Series, and she admitted while talking to former player David Ortiz: "I love watching my husband do what he loves to do."

However, she also said that it is "amazing" whenever Verlander has time to stay home and spend time with their family. But Upton still relishes the "incredible experience" of watching her husband play such an important match such as the World Series.

"It's just so exciting," she shared, as quoted by Marca.

Various publications have inevitably started comparing Upton's words to those of Bundchen, who had been vocal about wanting her now ex-husband to focus more on "being present" in the lives of their children.

The big difference is that Brady is already considered the GOAT in the NFL, and some believe that he has nothing left to prove. Meanwhile, Verlander is riding on a crest and still has room to reach his peak.

Gisele and Brady were married during the most hectic parts of the latter's career, keeping him absent for over a decade as she focused on their family. Meanwhile, Upton and Verlander married in 2017, and welcomed a daughter a year later. Theirs is a newer marriage compared to Bundchen and Brady, and it remains to be seen if Upton's stance will change as their daughter grows or if they have more children.