NFL star Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen have finally confirmed their divorce. After months of constant speculations about the status of their relationship, the pair took to social media to share their statements about their split.

It has been over two months since news first broke that Gisele had left the family home to live separately from Brady ahead of the start of the current NFL season. For some weeks, talks about a possible reconciliation hung in the air, especially after it became clear that Brady is not fully himself while on the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, it has now been confirmed that there is no turning back as the divorce has been "finalized" as stated by both Brady and Bunchen on Friday.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner said: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Tom Brady announced that he and Gisele Bündchen divorced: pic.twitter.com/QHXdHT9Baw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2022

The couple share two children together, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. Gisele also helped Brady co-parent his eldest son, Jack, 15, whom he had with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.

Brady admitted that the divorce is "painful and difficult," but they arrived at the decision "after much consideration.

Meanwhile, on her own account, Gisele said: "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

Gisele Bundchen via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/UiwETjBHDD — Gisele Bündchen Daily (@giseledaily) October 28, 2022

She echoed Brady's words by saying that the decision was not easy but that they had "grown apart." The former Victoria's Secret model also said that she feels "blessed" for the time they spent together.

Both emphasised that their priority will be their children, and they wished each other the best moving forward. As expected, they also asked for privacy as they deal with the difficult split.

It is still unclear how they will divide their massive fortune, which is collectively worth over $600 million.