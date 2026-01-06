A viral social media post claiming Kendrick Lamar will feature on BTS's highly anticipated comeback album has divided fans worldwide. Some dismiss it as a fan-made 'edit,' while others hold out hope for what would be a historic East-meets-West hip-hop collaboration.

The unverified claim appeared on X via fan account @kookyun, which posted: 'Kendrick Lamar reveals that he will be featuring in the upcoming BTS album and calls Yoongi his bro.' Neither HYBE, BTS's parent company, nor Lamar's representatives have confirmed any collaboration. The post remains unverified, and no credible news outlet has independently corroborated the claim.

ARMY Divided: 'Edit' or Legitimate Leak?

The post sparked immediate debate within BTS's global fanbase. One user, Bons, expressed the community's confusion: 'I was off for a day and now I can't keep up with u guys so many things i saw today idk what to believe.'

More pointedly, fan Jun SUGA challenged the post's authenticity: 'I don't like seeing this edit.. WE DON'T NEED TO DRAG ANY OTHER ARTISTS just to hype the CB? like dude.. BTS doesn't need anyone to be hyped! BTS ALONE IS THE HYPE ITSELF.'

The term 'edit' — fan slang for manipulated or fabricated content — suggests that some within ARMY believe the claim originated from fan speculation rather than official sources.

What Is Confirmed About BTS's Comeback

BIGHIT Music officially announced on 1 January 2026 that BTS will release their new album on 20 March. According to Hypebeast, the still-untitled project will feature 14 tracks and will be the group's first release since the 2022 anthology album Proof.

Member Jimin confirmed in November 2025 that recording had been completed. RM added via Weverse: 'Above all, the music is really good. Everyone is working hard, so please look forward to it.'

Rolling Stone reported that the group has also confirmed a world tour alongside the album release, with plans to visit fans globally throughout 2026.

Why Does the Rumour Persist?

Despite the lack of official confirmation, the rumour has gained traction partly because a Lamar-Suga collaboration makes artistic sense. Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, has established substantial hip-hop credibility through his solo project Agust D, collaborating with artists such as Halsey, Juice WRLD, IU, and MAX, according to Billboard.

Lamar, meanwhile, dominated 2025 with his Grammy-nominated album GNX. His Super Bowl LIX halftime performance drew 133.5 million viewers, according to Wikipedia — the most-watched in history.

What Would This Mean for HYBE?

For HYBE, any high-profile collaboration would amplify an already pivotal moment. The company reported Q3 2025 revenue of 727.2 billion KRW (£387M/$524.7M), up 37.8% year-on-year, according to Music Business Worldwide.

However, BTS's revenue contribution dropped below 20% during their military hiatus — down from 95% at their peak, according to the same report. The March comeback is expected to significantly restore that balance.

But until HYBE, BIGHIT Music, or Lamar's representatives issue official confirmation, the Kendrick Lamar collaboration remains in the realm of speculation. The fan reactions — especially those calling it an 'edit' — suggest healthy scepticism within ARMY.

What is certain: BTS returns on 20 March 2026. Whether or not Lamar appears on the tracklist, the K-pop giants continue to generate global conversation effortlessly.