A longstanding holiday tradition at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC was abruptly cancelled on Christmas Eve after a controversial renaming of the institution that has triggered performer withdrawals and public backlash.

The annual jazz concert, a fixture of the Kennedy Center's seasonal programming for more than two decades, was called off when its long-time host withdrew in protest of the venue's newly rebranded identity. The cancellation reflects tensions around the Board's decision to affix President Donald J. Trump's name to the prestigious venue's title, undermining its historic legacy as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy.

Renaming Sparks Backlash And Legal Challenges

This month, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was renamed 'The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts' after a unanimous vote by its board of trustees. The vote followed an overhaul earlier in the year in which Trump replaced the previous board and appointed allies, subsequently installing himself as chair.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt characterised the board's decision in a social media post as recognition of Trump's contributions to the institution's refurbishment and success. Workers immediately added Trump's name to the building's exterior and updated the centre's website to reflect the new branding.

I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 18, 2025

However, the renaming has unleashed a storm of criticism. Federal statute designates the Kennedy Center as a memorial to President Kennedy, and legal scholars argue that any name change requires an act of Congress. Critics point to Public Law 88-260, passed in 1964, which established the centre as a 'living memorial' and prohibited additional designations without legislative approval.

The renaming has also prompted a legal challenge. On 22 December 2025, Democratic US Representative Joyce Beatty (Ohio) filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the District of Columbia seeking to block the renaming and declare the board's action unlawful. According to the complaint filed by the Washington Litigation Group and Democracy Defenders Action, Beatty was prevented from speaking during the board's vote and the board lacks statutory authority to rename the centre without congressional consent.

The complaint asks the court to reverse the renaming, remove physical and digital branding changes, and preserve the institution's original name.

Performer Withdrawals Escalate Cultural Fallout

In the wake of the contentious rebrand, artists and performers have distanced themselves from the centre. The Christmas Eve jazz concert's cancellation stemmed from a decision by veteran musician Chuck Redd, who has hosted the event since 2006. Redd, a drummer and vibraphone player, said he chose to cancel the performance after learning that Trump's name had been added to the venue.

The Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Kennedy Center has been canceled. The show’s host, musician Chuck Redd, said, “When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert.” pic.twitter.com/mPhX7rBhfU — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) December 25, 2025

The centre's website now lists the event as cancelled, and organisers have not announced an alternative date.

Other performers have also pulled out of scheduled appearances. Actress and writer Issa Rae cancelled a previously announced show after a board reshuffle earlier this year. Producer Jeffrey Seller withdrew the Broadway hit Hamilton from the Kennedy Center's 2026 season, citing discomfort with the evolving institutional culture. Lin-Manuel Miranda similarly cancelled planned performances.

Independent artists have also spoken publicly about their decisions to withdraw from upcoming engagements.

Critics warn that the spate of cancellations could have long-term repercussions for the centre's reputation and audience engagement. Ticket sales have reportedly fallen since the board's overhaul earlier in 2025, according to reports citing internal centre data.

Broader Cultural Repercussions

The cancellation of the Christmas Eve concert, compounded by performer withdrawals and legal battles, illustrates the cultural reverberations of political decisions at America's premier arts institution.

The Kennedy Center's struggle reflects broader national debates over the role of public memorials, presidential legacy, and artistic freedom in a deeply divided political climate.

The Kennedy Center's Christmas Eve silence will echo long beyond the holiday season.