Controversy has spread across the US arts world after the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was renamed to include Trump's name, prompting performers to cancel or reconsider scheduled appearances and igniting debate over the institution's mission and the legality of the move.

The Kennedy Center, long regarded as America's premier performing arts venue and a non-partisan cultural memorial established by Congress in 1964, has abruptly become a flashpoint in a broader struggle over politics and national symbols.

Controversial Renaming Sparks Backlash

On 18 December 2025, the Kennedy Center's board of trustees, now chaired by Trump and populated with allies he appointed earlier in the year, voted to rename the institution the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

The board's announcement, which the White House framed as recognition for Trump's efforts in revitalising the centre, was quickly followed by workers installing the new name on the building's exterior.

I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 18, 2025

Critics argue that the decision is not only deeply politicised but also potentially unlawful. Democratic lawmakers and historians point out that Congress explicitly named the centre as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy, and federal statute does not authorise a board to alter that designation without legislative action.

Representative Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), an ex-officio member of the board who does not have a vote, said she was muted during the virtual call when she attempted to voice opposition, undermining claims of a unanimous decision.

For the record. This was not unanimous. I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship. https://t.co/D1zGV7xiWV pic.twitter.com/npNvSIy6sV — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) December 18, 2025

Members of the Kennedy family have also publicly condemned the move. Joe Kennedy III, grandson of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, said that 'no matter what anyone says,' Trump cannot legally rename the Kennedy Center because of its federal status

Performers Cancel and Reconsider Appearances

The rebranding has had immediate consequences for the centre's scheduled programming. Musician Kristy Lee, who was set to perform on 14 January 2026 on the Millennium Stage, is 'in the process of cancelling her scheduled performance' following the name change.

Other artists contacted by NOTUS described the renaming as a permanent 'stain' on the centre's reputation, saying that an institution meant to be non-partisan has been transformed into a politically charged venue. One anonymous performer told the outlet that the Kennedy Center 'is supposed to be a memorial ... a place where people ... can experience the arts together regardless of what party they believe in.'

Some performers are still planning to honour scheduled appearances, but even those artists voiced deep reservations. One told NOTUS that while they would perform, they would not schedule future shows at the renamed venue.

Historical Pattern of Artistic Withdrawals

This is not the first time performers have balked at the Kennedy Center under Trump's influence. Earlier in 2025, high-profile figures such as Issa Rae and the band Low Cut Connie cancelled shows after Trump installed himself as board chairman and fired the centre's longtime president.

Those departures occurred amid broader upheaval at the centre, including rollbacks of diversity-focused programming and restructuring of leadership that many in the arts community decried as ideologically motivated.

Beyond cancellations, the renaming has prompted intense scrutiny over the institution's legal standing and mission. Federal law established the Kennedy Center as a living memorial to President Kennedy, and legal scholars argue that such a status cannot be altered by a board without an act of Congress.

Opponents see the renaming as emblematic of the politicisation of cultural spaces, eroding public trust in institutions meant to transcend partisan divides. The withdrawal of performers stresses the extent to which the arts community views the move as an affront to the centre's legacy and mission.