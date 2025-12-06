A public dispute has emerged between the FBI's public affairs office and members of the media over allegations of misconduct involving FBI Director Kash Patel's partner, Alexis Wilkins. The controversy centres on a claim that federal agents were ordered to act as a designated driver service for an intoxicated friend of Wilkins.

The Bureau has categorically rejected the story, with a spokesperson labelling the reporting a fabrication and a direct attack on the agency's leadership. The clash highlights a growing tension between the FBI and the press over the use of anonymous sources in stories concerning the director.

Assistant Director Blasts 'Hogwash' Reporting on Security Misuse

The controversy began after a media report alleged Patel 'insisted' agents on his girlfriend's security detail drive her inebriated friend home. The report cited anonymous sources who claimed Wilkins made this request at least twice, prompting objections from agents.

FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson immediately took to X on Friday to dismantle the narrative, denouncing the story as 'hogwash' and '1000% false.' Williamson expressed frustration with the reliance on unnamed sources and was particularly critical of the claim that Patel had called a security detail leader to demand the order be followed.

Bureau Spokesperson Demands Proof of the Alleged Incident

Seeking to provide transparency, Williamson shared insight into his communications with the reporters. He stated that he first heard the accusation on Tuesday and confirmed with everyone involved, including Patel and Wilkins, that the event never happened. Williamson recounted challenging the reporters to provide verifiable evidence.

'I went back to the reporter and said, "Everyone involved says this is false – can you give me any other info so I can provide some proof beyond just a denial? A date? Name of the friend? Anything,"' Williamson wrote. He noted that the journalists admitted they did not have a specific information but remained 'comfortable with our sourcing.' Williamson also criticised the initial version of the report for claiming he had not answered questions, despite his emphatic on-the-record denial that the incident 'is made up and did not happen.'

1,000% false and did not happen. And I’d like to give some BTS insight into how this hogwash got printed.



I got this allegation on Tuesday. It sounded made up and I told the reporter so. I went and checked with everyone involved - Alexis (who doesn’t even drink), the Director,… https://t.co/HZfUf9TRwX — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) December 5, 2025

Partner Responds, Citing Credible Threats

Alexis Wilkins also publicly addressed the allegations, dismissing the claims with sharp rhetoric. She suggested on social media that the reporter's sources were merely 'voices in his head.' Wilkins characterised the story as a desperate attempt to fit her into a specific, unflattering archetype.

'Nice try, Ken. Let's try something even remotely believable next time instead of some party girl trope that's lame and verifiably false,' she wrote. The FBI maintains that her security detail is a necessary measure due to 'hundreds' of credible death threats she has received since her association with Patel began.

Ken’s 3 sources: the voices in his head.



Nice try, Ken. Let’s try something even remotely believable next time instead of some party girl trope that’s lame and verifiably false. https://t.co/Yyi0OuncYj — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) December 5, 2025

Previous Claims Regarding the $60 Million Private Jet Usage

This dispute is the latest in a series of clashes between Williamson and the press regarding Patel's use of government assets. Critics, including former senior FBI agent Christopher O'Leary, have previously described the security arrangements as 'a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources.'

In October, similar stories surfaced alleging that Patel utilised the FBI's £47.3 million ($60 million) jet for private purposes. As with the current allegations, Williamson posted an impassioned defence of the director's travel at the time. The media report regarding the friend's escort remains a contentious point of friction between the Bureau and the press.