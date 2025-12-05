Fresh accusations are piling up against FBI Director Kash Patel, with a new report claiming he ordered agents protecting his girlfriend to ferry a drunk friend home after a night out in Nashville. The allegation that elite FBI personnel were treated like private chauffeurs is intensifying scrutiny of whether Patel is misusing the bureau's resources.

The reported diversion of highly trained agents from their protective duties to transport an intoxicated associate has triggered sharp condemnation from former FBI officials.

Agents Reportedly Pressured Over Ride Request

Three anonymous sources told the outlet that, on at least two occasions, Patel's girlfriend, 27-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins, asked agents assigned to her security detail to drive her friend home. The agents allegedly refused, saying the request would divert them from their primary protection mission.

According to the report, Patel then intervened and insisted the agents comply, even shouting at the head of Wilkins' security detail to do as she asked. The incident is said to have occurred after a night of partying in Nashville.

Former FBI Agent Slams 'Outrageous' Use Of SWAT Personnel

Christopher O'Leary, a former FBI senior agent and contributor to the outlet, said the allegations reflect a serious departure from the bureau's standards. He framed the claims as a fundamental misuse of agents' oath and training.

'FBI agents serve the public and swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. This is clearly a long way from that,' O'Leary said.

'Not only is the assignment of FBI SWAT personnel to a security detail to protect his girlfriend inappropriate, directing these highly trained professionals to babysit his girlfriend's friend is outrageous, and demonstrative of Kash Patel's complete lack of judgment and integrity,' he added.

FBI Spokesperson Dismisses Allegations As 'Hogwash'

The FBI has forcefully rejected the story, with bureau spokesperson Ben Williamson branding the report fabricated. He said he checked directly with everyone involved and found no evidence to support the claim.

'I got this allegation on Tuesday. It sounded made up, and I told the reporter so. I went and checked with everyone involved — Alexis (who doesn't even drink), the Director, the Detail, and more — all of whom said it didn't happen. Couldn't find any corroboration or record of it whatsoever,' Williamson said. He later called the report 'hogwash' and said it was '1,000% false and did not happen.'

Kash Patel just accidentally confessed on live TV.



Ingraham asked if he commandeered the FBI jet for personal joy rides to his girlfriend’s wrestling events.



Patel’s answer? Not a denial,a ramble about being “entitled to a personal life,” “taking trips with her,” and… pic.twitter.com/bib4dPlMpq — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 3, 2025

Jet Use And Security Detail Add To Scrutiny

The latest allegation lands as Patel already faces criticism over his use of an FBI jet and the level of protection afforded to Wilkins. Reports say he used a £47.2 million ($60 million) FBI aircraft to attend one of her performances in Pennsylvania and arranged high-level security for her, drawing on agents typically assigned to a SWAT team in the Nashville field office.

Patel has publicly defended his travel on the bureau jet and his time with Wilkins. Appearing on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, he defended his conduct by comparing it to other agency heads.

'I've also used the airplane less than my prior two predecessors, and yes, I'm entitled to a personal life, just like my other agency-head counterparts with their partners,' Patel said. 'So do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And do I take trips with her? Absolutely.'

Leadership Questions Persist Despite Trump's Support

A separate report from the New York Post this week has fuelled broader concerns about Patel's leadership of the FBI. Sources quoted in that piece described the bureau as a 'rudderless ship' and claimed Patel is 'spending too much time on social media and public relations.'

Despite suggestions that the FBI director may be on 'thin ice,' the White House has continued to back him publicly. Asked about the mounting criticism, President Donald Trump told reporters, 'He's doing a great job, I think.'