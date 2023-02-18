KEY POINTS Kim Jong-un's daughter made a rare public appearance with his daughter

North Korean leader Kim Jong-in made a rare public appearance with his daughter during a football match in celebration of his late father Kim Jong-il's birthday, state media said Saturday.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim and his daughter, widely known as Kim Ju-ae, watched the match between officials of the Cabinet and the Ministry of National Defence on Friday in commemoration of the two-day national holiday that began Thursday this year.

This is the first non-military event attended by Kim's daughter, who is believed to be around 10 years old, and it also marks her sixth known public appearance.

The father-daughter duo were photographed smiling and clapping while watching the match from a viewing stand. They were accompanied by senior government and military officials.

Premier Kim Tok-hun and Jo Yong-won, secretary for organisational affairs of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party were also present with them. Kim Yo-jong, the leader's sister and one of his top foreign policy officials, also attended the game and was seen sitting in a row behind them.

The game ended with the victory for the defence ministry with a score of 3-1. According to the KCNA, the two teams also participated in a tug-of-war, in which the defence ministry team bagged another victory with a score of 2-0.

The official KCNA report did not mention her by name but called her Kim's "beloved daughter." They added that the presence of Kim and his daughter brought joy and excitement to the ceremonial game.

"The stadium was filled with joy and excitement of officials of the Cabinet and the Ministry of National Defense who had the great honor of holding significant sports and cultural events on the spring holiday of February in the presence of Kim Jong Un whom they wanted to see even in their dreams," the KCNA report stated.

It also stated that the participants of the event made a "firm pledge to serve the people with devotion with renewed courage and in high spirits."

Kim's daughter was first seen on state media in November when he brought her to observe a flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

She also made an appearance with her father in a huge military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, last week. Earlier, Kim Ju-ae, also joined her father in a visit to troops, during the 75th anniversary of the country's army.

Kim Ju-ae's appearances have fuelled speculations about the possibility of her being groomed as Kim's successor, debating the idea of whether or not a woman can ever become the leader of such a male-dominated society like the North.