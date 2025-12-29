North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has dramatically increased his public visibility in 2025, a shift analysts increasingly link to Pyongyang's deepening military and political alliance with Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

According to data published by the Korea Institute for National Unification and reported by the Korea Times, Kim logged 131 public appearances by late December, marking his most active year since 2016. The surge follows several quieter years during the pandemic and signals a calculated effort to project authority, stability and international relevance at a time when North Korea's role on the global stage has sharply expanded.

Public Visibility Rises Alongside Foreign Entanglements

Kim's appearances included public ceremonies, military events, inspections of industrial sites and diplomatic engagements. While many of these activities were framed domestically around economic development and regional infrastructure projects, the timing overlaps closely with North Korea's growing involvement in Russia's war effort.

This visibility push also coincided with Kim's multilateral diplomatic debut in September, when he appeared at a Chinese military parade alongside world leaders. He also held multiple summits and high-level exchanges with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and leaders from Southeast Asia.

Analysts say the optics matter. By placing himself constantly in view, Kim reinforces internal legitimacy while signalling confidence to external partners, particularly Moscow.

The political meaning behind Kim's heightened profile became clearer in late December when he sent a New Year message to Putin describing North Korea and Russia as bound by the 'blood of war'. According to Al Jazeera, Kim said the two nations had forged unity by 'sharing blood, life and death in the same trench' during Russia's war in Ukraine.

The language marked one of Kim's strongest endorsements of Moscow since the conflict began. It followed Russia's public praise of North Korean troops deployed in the Kursk region, where Western and South Korean intelligence agencies say Pyongyang sent thousands of soldiers to support Russian operations.

North Korea confirmed earlier this year that its troops had been deployed and that some were killed in combat, a rare admission that underscored the seriousness of the partnership.

Military Cooperation Shapes Kim's Domestic Posture

Kim's surge in appearances also reflects the strategic importance of military readiness. Although the total number of military-related events fell slightly compared to 2024, the messaging around them intensified. State media frequently highlighted weapons factories, missile production lines and training facilities.

Shortly before sending his message to Putin, Kim ordered officials to expand missile manufacturing and increase munitions output. Analysts believe the moves are linked both to domestic defence priorities and to North Korea's reported exports of artillery shells and missiles to Russia.

In return, Moscow is believed to have provided Pyongyang with financial support, energy supplies and military technology, strengthening Kim's ability to pursue long-term development goals while bypassing international sanctions.

Power Projection at Home and Abroad

Kim's visibility also served an internal purpose. Frequent inspections of hospitals, factories and regional development projects under his '20 X 10' policy reinforced his image as an engaged leader overseeing tangible progress. The approach mirrors earlier periods when Kim used visibility to consolidate control after moments of uncertainty.

By pairing domestic development messaging with international war rhetoric, Kim has fused internal legitimacy with external alliance building. The result is a leadership strategy that positions North Korea as both a wartime contributor and a sovereign power resistant to Western pressure.

A Calculated Signal to Rivals and Partners

Kim's record-setting year of appearances was not simply about being seen. It functioned as a signal to allies, rivals and domestic audiences that North Korea is no longer operating on the margins of global conflict.

As Pyongyang's relationship with Moscow deepens, Kim's visibility has become a strategic asset, reinforcing his authority at home while anchoring North Korea firmly within a geopolitical bloc defined by shared conflict and mutual survival.

With 2026 approaching and tensions still high on the Korean Peninsula, Kim's public surge suggests that North Korea intends to remain both visible and indispensable to its wartime partners.