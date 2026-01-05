There's no bad blood between exes Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. The Ambassador of the United States to Greece, who was once engaged to Donald Trump's son, broke her silence about his recent engagement to Bettina Anderson, just a year after their split.

Trump Jr and Anderson announced their engagement at the White House Christmas event in December. Guilfoyle was asked about her stand on the swift transition of his romantic life, and the former Fox News host is actually supportive of it.

An Amicable Split and a Move to Athens

Kimberly Guilfoyle recently sat down for an interview with The New York Times. During the chat, she was asked about her ex-fiancé's engagement to Anderson, and there was no drama on her end.

'I'm happy for Don,' Guilfoyle said. 'I wish him, of course, all the best.'

Guilfoyle's reaction was measured, avoiding the inflammatory rhetoric often associated with the Trump inner circle. She is focusing on her career trajectory following the breakup, especially after being appointed United States Ambassador to Greece, a role that required her to relocate to Athens.

Just hours after Don Jr's photo holding hands with Anderson made headlines in December 2024, US President Donald Trump announced that Guilfoyle would be the new ambassador to Greece. The move sparked rumours that it was the president's way to get her out of the country during an awkward moment.

Her friend Stephen K Bannon, who was with her during the interview, said he wasn't buying those stories at all because Guilfoyle had a 'bunch of options.' Guilfoyle explained that President Trump appointed her to the role because she had expressed interest in Greece, and the US President was aware of it.

Guilfoyle is loving her life in Athens and has a very active social life there. She takes pride in her 'stamina,' saying she is always on the go if it will 'bring enthusiasm and interest in America and the economy and commerce.'

'That's one of the things the president loves about me,' Guilfoyle said of Trump, adding, 'I'm loyal, I'm smart, that I'm effective. And I'll do whatever it takes to get the job done.'

A MAGA Power Couple

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr were romantically linked to each other in 2018, shortly after his divorce from Vanessa Trump. The pair quickly became a power couple within the MAGA movement, frequently appearing together at high-profile rallies and events.

The president's son proposed to her on New Year's Eve in 2020 with an 'almost eight-carat' diamond ring. The exes kept their engagement private for a year before they announced it in January 2022.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr were engaged for four years before their split was publicly announced after he was spotted holding hands with Anderson in December 2024.

Rapid Wedding Plans for Trump Jr.

Reports suggest that Don Jr is not planning a long engagement with Anderson. Sources close to the family indicate that he and Anderson are looking to wed much sooner, a huge departure from his previous timeline with Guilfoyle.

The couple is reportedly eyeing a ceremony at Mar-a-Lago, with guest lists already being drafted. Insiders claim the wedding could take place within this year.

This rapid pace has sparked intense speculation about the nature of their relationship. While some see it as a whirlwind romance, others view it as a strategic move to solidify his personal life before the next political cycle.