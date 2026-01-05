Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense, announced that the Pentagon is taking administrative action against Senator Mark Kelly. On Monday, 5 January 2026, the secretary stated that the Department of Defense has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings aimed at reducing the senator's retirement pay as a retired Navy captain.

The decision to reduce Kelly's retirement payout was spearheaded by Hegseth, who explained that the move is a formal punishment for the Democrat senator's participation in a public service video regarding the duty of service members. He said the video was intended to 'undermine good order and military discipline.' President Donald Trump had previously called the lawmakers' message 'seditious behavior.'

What Led to the Pentagon's Disciplinary Action

The administrative action against Senator Kelly stems from a video released late in November featuring Senator Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers with military or intelligence backgrounds, including Senator Elissa Slotkin. In the 90-second clip, the group reminded the armed forces and service members of their constitutional obligation and emphasised that they can refuse orders that they think are illegal.

We want to speak directly to members of the Military and the Intelligence Community.



The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution.



Don’t give up the ship. pic.twitter.com/N8lW0EpQ7r — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 18, 2025

'in response to Senator Mark Kelly's seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret),' Hegseth said in a statement posted on his X account. 'The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay.'

He added, 'Captain Kelly's status as a sitting United States Senator does not exempt him from accountability, and further violations could result in further action.'

In addition to the retirement pay penalty, Hegseth also suggested that Kelly could be demoted from his military rank. The administrative action now marks an escalation in the tension between the Trump administration and opposition in Congress.

Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he… — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) January 5, 2026

Mark Kelly Responds to Hegseth's Move

Senator Kelly said he will fight the threat to his demotion. He added that with Hegseth's public announcement regarding administrative action against him, the Secretary of Defense is sending a message to all US service members that they will be punished if they say something that the Pentagon or the President does not like.

He vowed to do everything to fight the Pentagon's decision because this is not just about his own pension. He said that he will do what is necessary to show Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump that they do not have the authority to dictate what American citizens are allowed to say regarding their government.

The senator vented out his sentiments through social media. On his 6 January 2026 post, he said, 'Over twenty-five years in the U.S. Navy, thirty-nine combat missions, and four missions to space, I risked my life for this country and to defend our Constitution. My rank and retirement are things that I earned through my service and sacrifice for this country.'

He went on to say, 'I got shot at. I missed holidays and birthdays. I commanded a space shuttle mission while my wife Gabby recovered from a gunshot wound to the head– all while proudly wearing the American flag on my shoulder. Generations of servicemembers have made these same patriotic sacrifices for this country, earning the respect, appreciation, and rank they deserve.'