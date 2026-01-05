Hegseth Moves to Slash Sen. Mark Kelly's Retirement Pay Over 'Seditious' Statements and Reckless Misconduct
The Democrat senator's retirement pay and military rank are at risk of being downgraded after Pete Hegseth initiated retirement grade determination proceedings
Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense, announced that the Pentagon is taking administrative action against Senator Mark Kelly. On Monday, 5 January 2026, the secretary stated that the Department of Defense has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings aimed at reducing the senator's retirement pay as a retired Navy captain.
The decision to reduce Kelly's retirement payout was spearheaded by Hegseth, who explained that the move is a formal punishment for the Democrat senator's participation in a public service video regarding the duty of service members. He said the video was intended to 'undermine good order and military discipline.' President Donald Trump had previously called the lawmakers' message 'seditious behavior.'
What Led to the Pentagon's Disciplinary Action
The administrative action against Senator Kelly stems from a video released late in November featuring Senator Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers with military or intelligence backgrounds, including Senator Elissa Slotkin. In the 90-second clip, the group reminded the armed forces and service members of their constitutional obligation and emphasised that they can refuse orders that they think are illegal.
'in response to Senator Mark Kelly's seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret),' Hegseth said in a statement posted on his X account. 'The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay.'
He added, 'Captain Kelly's status as a sitting United States Senator does not exempt him from accountability, and further violations could result in further action.'
In addition to the retirement pay penalty, Hegseth also suggested that Kelly could be demoted from his military rank. The administrative action now marks an escalation in the tension between the Trump administration and opposition in Congress.
Mark Kelly Responds to Hegseth's Move
Senator Kelly said he will fight the threat to his demotion. He added that with Hegseth's public announcement regarding administrative action against him, the Secretary of Defense is sending a message to all US service members that they will be punished if they say something that the Pentagon or the President does not like.
He vowed to do everything to fight the Pentagon's decision because this is not just about his own pension. He said that he will do what is necessary to show Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump that they do not have the authority to dictate what American citizens are allowed to say regarding their government.
The senator vented out his sentiments through social media. On his 6 January 2026 post, he said, 'Over twenty-five years in the U.S. Navy, thirty-nine combat missions, and four missions to space, I risked my life for this country and to defend our Constitution. My rank and retirement are things that I earned through my service and sacrifice for this country.'
He went on to say, 'I got shot at. I missed holidays and birthdays. I commanded a space shuttle mission while my wife Gabby recovered from a gunshot wound to the head– all while proudly wearing the American flag on my shoulder. Generations of servicemembers have made these same patriotic sacrifices for this country, earning the respect, appreciation, and rank they deserve.'
