For years, the battle over Royal Lodge has been a slow-burning siege, but the final defenses have reportedly crumbled. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former Duke of York, faces an unyielding deadline to vacate his 30-room Windsor mansion, marking the absolute nadir of his fall from public life.

Following a festive season where the royal family gathered at Sandringham — and Andrew cut a solitary figure in Windsor — sources close to the palace indicate that the king's patience has finally evaporated, setting the stage for an eviction that promises to be anything but dignified.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Faces Easter Exit

The timeline for this royal eviction has tightened dramatically. While previous speculation suggested a vague departure date later in 2026, fresh reports claim that Andrew will be 'out' of the property by Easter. This deadline is strategic; the king is reportedly keen to avoid 'another potentially tricky encounter' when the royal family descends on Windsor for their traditional Easter gathering.

The presence of his brother at the lodge during such a high-profile event would undoubtedly serve as an 'unpleasant distraction' for the firm, shifting focus from the monarch's duties to the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew's past association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the firm deadline, insiders warn that the process will be messy. One source bluntly stated that the eviction will not be 'clean or quick', reflecting the complex entanglement of Andrew's life with the historic property.

He has called Royal Lodge home since 2003, investing millions into its upkeep under the impression that his 75-year lease would secure his tenure for life. That lease, signed over two decades ago, once seemed ironclad. However, following the 'dramatic decision' by the king late last year to permanently oust him from royal life and strip him of his remaining honours, the lease has become the final casualty of his ruined reputation.

From Royal Lodge to 'Ramshackle' Exile

The stark reality of Andrew's new circumstances is perhaps best illustrated by his reported destination. He is expected to trade the grandeur of the Queen Mother's former home — with its 98 acres of parkland and opulent saloons —for Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate.

The disparity between the two properties is profoundly disheartening. Royal commentator and editor Rebecca English notes that, while the farm is 'destined to be his new home', it is currently far from ready. Described as 'quite small' and requiring a 'lot of work doing on it' to become habitable and secure, the property is a far cry from the Grade II-listed luxury of Windsor.

This lack of readiness has fueled speculation that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could find himself effectively 'homeless' for a short period if the Easter deadline is enforced before renovations in Norfolk are complete. A source admitted that an 'interim measure' might be necessary, adding a layer of logistical chaos to the disgrace.

The situation is exacerbated by Andrew's own attitude, which has reportedly frustrated palace officials to no end. 'It's difficult to know if he is being deliberately provocative, utterly pig-headed or just plain stupid,' one source vented to the press. 'Knowing Andrew, it could be any one of the three'. The source continued, painting a picture of a man in denial: 'But he seems unable to keep his head down. He really is a man with a habit of making terribly bad decisions'.

As the Easter deadline approaches, it appears that Andrew's final 'bad decision' —to cling to a status and lifestyle he can no longer claim — has run its course. The king has drawn a line in the sand, and this time, there will be no retreat.