Meghan Markle is quietly reshaping her post-royal future as 2026 begins, with insiders suggesting the Duchess of Sussex is now focused on building a scalable, long-term commercial empire rather than chasing short-term media deals.

Her recent appearance at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday in Los Angeles is being interpreted by branding and entertainment figures as a strategic move, signalling a growing interest in how celebrity influence can be transformed into lasting business power.

For observers of fame, entrepreneurship and reinvention, the shift marks a clear evolution from visibility to control.

It is a considerable leap from the rain-soaked restraint of Frogmore Cottage to the glossy commercial ecosystem of Calabasas. Yet Meghan appears to be navigating that distance with intent rather than impulse.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com that her attendance at the 'momager's' milestone celebration was driven by a single, focused desire: to learn precisely how to transmute celebrity into a billion-dollar enterprise.

Meghan Markle and the Kardashian Blueprint

While the Duchess, 44, and Prince Harry, 41, have amassed a fortune estimated at $81 million, insiders claim this figure no longer satiates Meghan's 'rabid' ambition. The couple's financial standing, though substantial by ordinary standards, pales in comparison to the empires built by America's self-made titans.

With her Spotify partnership concluded and her Netflix deal reportedly downgraded to a first-look agreement, the Duchess is said to be looking closely at the Kardashian business model as a blueprint for her next phase. The aim is no longer just visibility, but equity and scale.

One branding expert observed: 'Those around Meghan say she is openly focused on reaching billionaire status and is thinking far beyond short-term projects, with a clear ambition to build something on the scale of the world's biggest celebrity-led businesses.'

To achieve this, the current trajectory of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, would need to change drastically. The insider noted that the strategy required a scale far beyond what Markle currently has underway.

'To get anywhere near that level of wealth, she has to create a brand that goes well beyond small, curated lifestyle items and into something much broader and more scalable,' the expert explained. 'What we are seeing now is just the foundation, not the finished picture.'

Networking Moves by Meghan Markle

The birthday party in Los Angeles has been interpreted by many in the industry as a deliberate networking play rather than a mere party appearance. Kris Jenner is widely credited with masterminding her family's transformation into a commercial juggernaut spanning beauty, fashion, and media, a feat Meghan reportedly intends to emulate.

A source familiar with the event said Markle was secretly keen on using it to understand how the family structured its brands and maintained control. 'She was keen to tap into their experience and understand how you translate fame into a lasting business, moving from being well known to creating an enterprise with real longevity,' the insider claimed.

This calculated approach to socialising has extended beyond the Kardashian matriarch. The Duchess has also been seen at a private dinner hosted by Emma Grede, the entrepreneur behind Skims and Good American. Grede posted images of Markle as the evening's 'star guest,' fuelling further speculation that the California native is seeking guidance from women who have successfully monetised celebrity at scale.

According to one source, hospitality could be one route forward for the Duchess. Other industry figures have pointed instead to beauty or fashion as a possible route to more cash for Markle, noting her carefully curated Instagram posts.

A public relations executive close to the situation said: 'Her presence at those events was clearly deliberate. The timing and the company she is keeping all point to careful planning and suggest she is laying the groundwork for something far more ambitious.'

Meghan Markle Respects the Hustle

Currently, As Ever has released its first Christmas range, focusing on artisanal food products including honey, preserves, candles, and wine. However, the Duchess has shown a visible warmth toward the Kardashian family in recent months and is said to have sent Kris an 'As Ever' press package.

A source close to Meghan said: 'She really respects the way the Kardashians seized control of their own story and converted visibility into real influence and power. From her point of view, learning directly from people who have already achieved that kind of success is the most logical step.'

While there is no suggestion of a formal collaboration, those watching Meghan's next moves believe her presence at Kris' birthday was a clear signal. As one branding insider put it: 'For anyone trying to learn how to build a billion-dollar celebrity-driven business, there are few better examples or sources of insight than the Kardashians.'