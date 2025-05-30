The monarch, on his first official visit to Canada since ascending the throne, delivered his Speech From The Throne to open the 45th session of the Parliament of Canada. He departed from royal convention with a pointed reminder of Canada's independence.

'Canada is not only a geography; it is a living expression of values rooted in democracy, freedom and the rule of law, he remarked. 'As the anthem reminds us: The True North is indeed strong and free.'

Standing Ovation

The statement drew a sustained standing ovation from lawmakers, many of whom viewed the remarks as a clear response to Trump's widely condemned suggestion—made during a closed-door fundraiser earlier this month—that Canada would benefit from integration into the United States in exchange for inclusion in America's missile defence systems. The former president is reported to have said, 'Canada should've been part of us all along,' and later quipped, 'It's not too late.'

Though King Charles did not name Trump directly, the context he included in his speech was unmistakable. 'We must be clear-eyed: the world is a more dangerous and uncertain place than at any point since the Second World War. Canada is facing challenges that are unprecedented in our lifetimes.'

He rallied Canadians to carry on and maintain their identity. 'A confident Canada, which has welcomed new Canadians, including from some of the most tragic global conflict zones, can seize this opportunity by recognising that all Canadians can give themselves far more than any foreign power on any continent can ever take away. And that by staying true to Canadian values, Canada can build new alliances and a new economy that serves all Canadians,' the British monarch noted.

The King's remarks represent one of the most important statements of his reign to date. Known during his tenure as Prince of Wales for outspoken views on the environment, architecture, and interfaith dialogue, Charles has sought since his accession to walk the line between royal impartiality and principled engagement.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who extended the formal invitation for the royal tour, expressed gratitude for the King's words. Speaking in French to reporters, he noted: 'This is a great day for Canada. You saw it in this room, all Canadian institutions gathered from the Senate, the Council of Commons, the Supreme Court, Indigenous leaders, everyday Canadians, and the King of Canada delivering a powerful message of a confident Canada, pride, sovereignty, and a great future for our nation. His Majesty understands what makes this country so great. '

King Charles also touched on issues closer to home, including economic stability, reconciliation with indigenous people, and the role of Canada in addressing global crises. His comments were delivered in the presence of several Indigenous leaders, a gesture widely seen as a nod to his commitment to strengthening Crown–First Nations relations.

Though Buckingham Palace declined to elaborate on the speech's content, royal aides indicated it had been personally drafted by the King with input from Canadian officials. Whether or not the former US president chooses to respond remains to be seen, but for many observers, the King's message was clear: Canada's future lies firmly in Canadian hands.