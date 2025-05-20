King Charles, known for his long-standing commitment to environmental causes, has taken a bold step into the future of sustainable transportation. He's commissioned a bespoke, plum-coloured Lotus, boasting a staggering 900 horsepower, to symbolise his dedication to eco-friendly motoring.

King Charles will acquire a £160,000 electric Lotus to bolster his already impressive fleet of vehicles, reinforcing his image as a royal figure deeply invested in ecological preservation.

King Charles's Electric Leap: The Lotus Eletre

King Charles has ordered a Lotus Eletre, specifying the iconic Royal Claret shade seen on numerous royal and state vehicles. According to The Sun, this fully electric vehicle is expected to be parked at one of His Majesty's rural residences.

This latest addition to his royal cars clearly demonstrates the King's consistent support for environmental causes and solidifies his commitment to environmentally sound transportation.

According to Lotus, the Eletre is an entirely electric 'hyper-SUV' that boasts the spirit of a racecar. It delivers striking performance for a price of roughly £160,000. Featuring a robust 900hp electric powertrain, the 900 model favoured by the King can travel distances of 319 miles on a single battery charge.

The King's Car Collection

King Charles's interest in electric motoring isn't new. In 2018, Jaguar proudly delivered the first electric vehicle to the Royal Collection, an I-Pace in a Loire Blue hue, which was sold at auction a year ago.

Buckingham Palace has consistently upheld its practice of not discussing the King's personal car collection. Nevertheless, the arrival of the Lotus Eletre underscores the King's sustained focus on integrating opulent vehicles with a sense of environmental stewardship.

Over the years, King Charles has owned various noteworthy cars, including a 1987 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante, a gift from the emir of Bahrain, which was later put up for auction to benefit charity in 1995.

The King's Evolving Fleet

Among his current possessions is an Aston Martin DB6 MkII Volante, a gift from Queen Elizabeth II on his 21st birthday. The car was adopted in 2008 to use bioethanol as fuel. The King has jokingly stated that the car operates on 'wine and cheese,' although the fuel is truly made by fermenting sugar and starch from plant-derived remnants.

King Charles's collection also boasts three vintage Rolls-Royce Phantoms, all adorned in the distinctive Royal Claret livery and driven by 6,230cc, 220-horsepower V8 engines. The oldest, a 1961 Phantom V limousine, served as a State vehicle until 2002 when the King took ownership for his own use.

The royal collection also includes a remarkable 1962 Phantom V landaulet. This unique vehicle, often identified by its 1 NLT registration, possesses a retractable rear roof, enabling the public to have a clearer view of its passengers during official engagements.

State vs. Private

There's a distinct difference between the state vehicles, which are used for official purposes, and the King's personal automobiles; notably, state cars do not display number plates during official engagements.

Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the privy purse, disclosed in the royal household's financial review last summer that the two current state Bentleys will be refurbished within the next year to facilitate biofuel usage, according to The Guardian.

'This is likely to be an interim measure as we begin discussions around the next generation of state vehicles being fully electrified,' he added.