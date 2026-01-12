The Kremlin has reacted with visible anger after US President Donald Trump publicly rejected claims that a drone attack targeted Vladimir Putin's residence, a move that has further strained already brittle relations between Washington and Moscow.

The row erupted after Trump said American intelligence found no evidence to support Russian allegations, undercutting a narrative pushed aggressively by state media and senior officials in Moscow.

The episode has become a flashpoint in the wider geopolitical confrontation over Ukraine, highlighting how quickly unverified claims can escalate into diplomatic crises between nuclear powers.

Russian State TV Fuels CIA Accusation Against Trump Administration

The controversy was reignited by Vladimir Solovyov, one of the Kremlin's most prominent television hosts, during a live broadcast on Russian state TV.

Solovyov, who is known for his vitriolic tirades against the West, accused the CIA of orchestrating an alleged drone strike on Putin's state residence in the Novgorod region in early January, claiming the operation was sanctioned under Trump's watch.

'His intelligence agency, the CIA, is lying,' Solovyov declared, raising his voice in characteristic rage before launching into a series of increasingly severe accusations. 'The CIA cannot tell the truth because one of the American experts is behind the strike on our president's residence,' he alleged, according to Russian state media observers.

No evidence was presented to substantiate the claim, which nevertheless spread rapidly across Russian media and social platforms.

Solovyov's remarks followed earlier statements from Russian officials suggesting Ukrainian forces launched drones at the residence in late December. Moscow claimed its air defences repelled the attack, but offered no independent verification or imagery.

The Kremlin had previously claimed that Ukrainian forces launched a wave of drone attacks against Putin's state residence in northwestern Novgorod during the final days of December.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov alleged that Russian defence systems successfully repelled the assault, though he did not produce photographic evidence or independent corroboration of the incident. The timing proved particularly contentious, as Lavrov criticised Kyiv for launching the operation at a moment of intensive negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The CIA Assassination Plot That Never Was

Despite Moscow's serious allegations, both Ukraine and the West have vehemently denied involvement in any attack on Putin's residence. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the Kremlin's claims as 'typical Russian lies,' whilst a senior European Union official characterised the alleged strike as nothing more than a 'deliberate distraction' designed to derail peace talks.

Most significantly, the American intelligence community reached the same conclusion. Speaking to journalists whilst returning to Washington aboard Air Force One, Trump explicitly downplayed the severity of the incident, stating: 'I don't believe that strike happened. We don't believe that happened, now that we've been able to check.'

This marked a remarkable reversal from Trump's initial reaction. Following a telephone conversation with Putin immediately after the claimed attack, Trump had expressed that he was 'very angry' about the allegation.

However, after American officials conducted a thorough assessment, Trump's position shifted dramatically, telling reporters that American intelligence had determined Ukraine did not target Putin's residence.

The American decision to publicly dispute the Kremlin's narrative caught Trump in an unusual position of contradicting his Russian counterpart at a moment when his administration was actively working on a 20-point peace plan to end the Ukrainian conflict.

Solovyov's television outburst reflects a deeper anxiety within the Kremlin regarding Trump's commitment to Moscow's interests.

The broadcaster accused the American president of playing 'political games,' suggesting that Trump might benefit from Russian assistance but that Moscow was withholding support based purely on self-interest. His venomous remarks underscore the profound distrust between Washington and Moscow, even as the Trump administration pursues diplomatic solutions to end the war in Ukraine.

The question of whether Washington directly ordered or provided intelligence support for any attack on Putin's residence carries extraordinary consequences.

If credible evidence emerged of American involvement in a direct strike against Russia's president, it could trigger the very scenario that international observers fear most: a direct military confrontation between the United States and Russia, fundamentally altering the global security landscape.

For now, Trump's public dismissal of the Kremlin's claims provides some reassurance, yet the poisoned atmosphere between the two nuclear superpowers remains deeply troubling.