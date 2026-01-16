US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is facing an intensifying impeachment effort led by a growing coalition of Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives, with the battle now set to shift toward a highly anticipated Senate trial. The formal introduction of three articles of impeachment on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, has placed the Republican-led Senate under immense pressure to address allegations of 'high crimes and misdemeanors' related to recent enforcement operations.

The move, spearheaded by Representative Robin Kelly (D-IL), follows the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis last week. The incident, described by local officials as a 'reckless use of power,' has become the catalyst for a national debate over the administration's 'Operation Midway Blitz' and its use of militarised federal patrols in American cities.

The Three Articles of Impeachment

The resolution, H.Res. 996, outlines three specific charges against Noem, alleging a systematic failure to uphold her oath of office. According to the text filed with the House of Representatives, the articles are as follows:

Obstruction of Congress: Noem is accused of willfully violating public law by preventing members of Congress from entering DHS facilities for oversight purposes and refusing to comply with GAO investigations into withheld federal funds.

Noem is accused of willfully violating public law by preventing members of Congress from entering DHS facilities for oversight purposes and refusing to comply with GAO investigations into withheld federal funds. Violation of Public Trust: The articles allege that Noem oversaw widespread 'warrantless arrests' and used excessive force against US citizens, citing the 'execution' of a citizen in Chicago during federal law enforcement convoys.

The articles allege that Noem oversaw widespread 'warrantless arrests' and used excessive force against US citizens, citing the 'execution' of a citizen in Chicago during federal law enforcement convoys. Self-Dealing: Lawmakers point to a $200 million (£157 million) ICE recruitment contract allegedly awarded to a firm run by the husband of a senior DHS official without a customary bidding process reported.

The Lawmakers Pushing for Ouster

While the effort remains largely symbolic in a Republican-controlled Congress, the list of supporters has grown to nearly 70 members. Kelly confirmed that the number continues to rise as the party's base demands accountability for the 'lawlessness' occurring on Noem's watch.

Key supporters of the impeachment effort include:

Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL): The primary sponsor who has described Noem's leadership as a 'reign of terror.'

The primary sponsor who has described Noem's leadership as a 'reign of terror.' Rep. John Larson (D-CT): The first Connecticut delegate to sign on, arguing that ICE has morphed into a 'secret police force.'

The first Connecticut delegate to sign on, arguing that ICE has morphed into a 'secret police force.' Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC): Who has called Noem a 'disaster' for her state and urged her immediate removal.

Who has called Noem a 'disaster' for her state and urged her immediate removal. Rep. Valerie Foushee (D-NC): A co-signer citing civil rights violations during immigration raids.

A co-signer citing civil rights violations during immigration raids. Colorado Delegates: Representatives Diana DeGette and Brittany Pettersen have also formally backed the articles, with Colorado Politics confirming their support.

Senate Hurdles and Political Fallout

The impeachment faces a steep climb in the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is required for conviction. Republican leaders, including Senator John Thune (R-SD), have dismissed the effort as 'anti-Trump hysteria.' Despite this, some moderate Republicans are reportedly weighing the merits of the evidence. Yet some moderates are weighing the evidence, with Senator Todd Young (R-IN) notably stating he is 'giving it some thought'.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has described Noem as 'completely and totally unqualified' but stopped short of an official endorsement of the impeachment resolution, questioning if it is the 'best way' to achieve accountability.

As the 30 January deadline for federal funding approaches, the Noem impeachment is expected to become a central bargaining chip in broader budget negotiations. For now, the Secretary remains in office, with a DHS spokesperson dismissing the charges as 'showmanship' and 'fundraising clicks.'