More than 70 House Democrats has started a formal attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. They are accusing the Trump administration official of leading a 'reign of terror' across the United States. This serious political move comes after an American citizen was shot and killed by federal agents in Minnesota. The effort marks a major increase in the fight between Democrats in Congress and the White House over how the country handles immigration rules and policing.

Representative Robin Kelly of Illinois is leading the effort. On Wednesday, she introduced three articles of impeachment against the Secretary. These articles charge Noem with blocking Congress from doing its job, breaking the public's trust, and misusing government money. The push to remove Noem from office happened just days after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis. The death of Good has caused anger and protests in cities throughout America.

'Secretary Noem has brought her reign of terror to the Chicagoland area, LA, New Orleans, Charlotte, Durham, and communities north to south to east to west,' Kelly said whilst speaking to reporters in Washington. 'She needs to be held accountable for her actions.'

Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Ignites Anger

The main reason for this impeachment effort is the death of Renee Good on 7 January. According to people who saw what happened and video recordings from the scene, Good was driving her car when an ICE agent shot at her. Secretary Noem and officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have described the event as an act of 'domestic terrorism.' They claim the driver tried to run over the agents with her vehicle. However, local leaders and lawmakers say the video evidence shows a very different story and dispute the government's account.

Representative Angie Craig, a Democrat who represents a 'swing district' in Minnesota—an area that often shifts between voting for Democrats and Republicans—has joined the call to remove Noem. She strongly criticised the agency's behaviour, calling it lawless.

'We are being terrorised by Homeland Security and ICE,' Craig said. 'This has crossed a line. This rogue agency is violating the rights of American citizens in our communities, and last Wednesday ... the escalation by ICE in our communities got Renee Good killed.'

Allegations of Obstruction and Misuse of Funds

The legal papers filed for impeachment list specific charges that go beyond the tragedy in Minneapolis. Kelly and her fellow lawmakers accuse Secretary Noem of stopping Congress from checking on her department. They say she has denied lawmakers entry to detention centres where people are being held.

The articles also accuse Noem of 'self-dealing.' This term refers to using an official position for personal gain. The lawmakers point to a controversial recruitment contract worth $200 million (£164 million). They allege this contract was given to a company that has personal connections to DHS leadership, without going through the proper bidding process that allows other companies to compete for the work.

'Secretary Noem has called my impeachment effort "silly",' Kelly noted. 'I want to tell her right now: You have violated your oath of office and there will be consequences. I am watching you. The American people are watching you. And most of all, we are not liking what we are seeing.'

Political Battles in a Divided Washington

Trying to impeach a cabinet secretary is very difficult, especially when the House of Representatives is controlled by the Republican Party. Republicans generally remain loyal to President Donald Trump and are unlikely to vote against one of his top officials. A spokesperson for the DHS brushed off the impeachment proceedings, calling them 'showmanship.' The spokesperson argued that the Secretary is simply focused on protecting the American people during a time when assaults against federal agents are rising.

However, the fact that over 70 Democrats have united on this issue shows that the opposition is becoming more determined. By describing the Secretary's actions as a 'reign of terror,' those supporting impeachment hope to sway public opinion before the next elections. They are drawing a direct line between the policies of the administration and the violence seen on the streets of Minneapolis.

'This is real life, and real people are being hurt and killed,' Kelly added. 'Renee Nicole Good is dead because Secretary Noem allowed her DHS agents to run amok. Families are forever torn apart.'