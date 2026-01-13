A provocative phrase on the podium behind United States Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has sparked a national debate over historical symbolism and political rhetoric, fast becoming an online flashpoint.

Images from a Department of Homeland Security press conference on 8 January 2026 show the phrase 'One of ours, all of yours' prominently displayed on the lectern as Noem addressed reporters on immigration enforcement and Operation Salvo in New York City.

Historic Outcry Over Phrase On Podium

The text on the podium was widely circulated on social media and highlighted by musician and activist Tom Morello, who labelled it a 'verbatim Nazi mass murder slogan.' He claimed that the phrase was used historically by Nazi forces as a threat of collective retaliation after an SS official was killed.

Kristi Noam, Nazi slogan on podium today. “One of ours, all of yours.” WW2 SS officer killed, Nazis retaliated—One of ours, all of yours. The Victims:

◦Men: Over 170 shot on the spot; others later executed in Prague.

◦Women: Roughly 200 were deported to Ravensbrück… — Tom Morello (@tmorello) January 13, 2026

Photos of Noem speaking behind the lectern circulated on platforms such as Instagram, Threads and X, fuelling rapid political reactions.

The controversy occurs amid heightened tensions over immigration policy after a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on 07 January 2026, which DHS characterised as an act of 'domestic terrorism.'

Wait so Kristi Noem’s podium at DHS is just a straight up Nazi slogan now?



"One of ours, all of yours" was a Nazi policy made when an SS officer was killed in a Czech Village and then the Nazis killed every single resident of that village in response…..but don’t you dare call… pic.twitter.com/3d286L3OBN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 13, 2026

No Verified Nazi Origin Of The Exact Words

Historians and researchers reviewing the claim have found no evidence that 'One of ours, all of yours' was ever a documented slogan used in Nazi propaganda, official speeches or German-language communications from the Third Reich.

While the phrase has been linked rhetorically to historical practices of collective punishment employed by Nazi forces in World War II, the exact English wording does not appear in archives of Nazi orders, speeches or documented slogans.

The concept of collective retaliation was historically practised by German forces, especially in occupied Europe.

For example, after the assassination of SS-Obergruppenführer Reinhard Heydrich in 1942, the Nazis destroyed the Czech village of Lidice and executed its male population in retaliation, with women and children either killed or deported. This atrocity became a stark symbol of Nazi collective punishment.

Additionally, the Nazi regime implemented policies of Sippenhaft, kin liability, which extended punishment to family members of accused individuals, reflecting a broader principle of collective responsibility rather than a specific motto.

Modern Uses And Interpretations

Linguistic and meme culture also complicates the phrase's interpretation.

In English-speaking online communities, 'One of ours, all of yours' conveys an extreme interpretation of group loyalty and retaliatory threat — meaning 'if one of our people is harmed, the entire opposing group will suffer.'

This understanding aligns with its use in gang contexts, internet memes, and online arguments, where it functions as intensified 'us-versus-them' rhetoric.

The phrase has also been historically attributed as a fascist rallying cry in contexts outside Nazi Germany, such as in the Spanish Civil War era, suggesting its rhetorical utility extended across militant nationalist movements of the 20th century.

However, critics argue that even if the phrase has no direct Nazi origin, its placement on an official podium by a senior US official carries symbolic weight. They view it as evocative of historical practices that are condemned under international law, including the prohibition of collective punishment codified in Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

One thing is clear: the phrase carries power, but its classification as a historic Nazi slogan is not supported by primary historical evidence.