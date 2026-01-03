When Donald Trump sat down with the Wall Street Journal on Friday, he didn't mince words about his relationship with fitness. 'I just don't like it. It's boring,' the 79-year-old president said of exercise, adding that treadmill sessions lasting hours simply aren't his style. Within hours, his daughter-in-law Lara was on Fox & Friends demonstrating stretches and workout moves with certified fitness instructor Danelle Rivera — proving that not all Trumps share the Don's aversion to breaking a sweat.

The contrast couldn't have been more stark. While Donald was dismissing physical activity as tedious, Lara, 43, was cheerfully leading the morning show's hosts through fitness routines designed to kick-start the new year. When co-host Brian Kilmeade — who humorously blamed his snug suit for poor workout performance — brought up Donald's critical comments, Lara responded with characteristic poise and humour.

Trump's Disputed Fitness Philosophy

Donald's distaste for exercise has long been documented, but his latest remarks offer a rare, unfiltered glimpse into his thinking. 'To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me,' he said during the Wall Street Journal interview. Yet despite dismissing physical exertion, the president has repeatedly boasted about his health metrics, posting to Truth Social shortly after the article's publication: 'The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in PERFECT HEALTH physically as well as cognitively'.

The contradiction reveals a man who credits genetics rather than lifestyle choices for his wellbeing. 'Genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics,' Trump said, citing his parents' own longevity and robust constitutions. This reasoning conveniently sidesteps the question of whether his fast-food-heavy diet — famously dominated by McDonald's hamburgers, fries and Diet Coke — requires any form of compensatory exercise.

Lara Trump's Fitness Collection and Business Acumen

Lara didn't simply deflect her father-in-law's comments; she offered a spirited rebuttal. 'I'm working out for all the Trumps, so don't worry about it. We got it going on,' she declared on air, referencing Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's announcement that workout facilities will be installed at airport terminals. Her response was equal parts jest and genuine assertion of her own fitness commitment.

Unlike Donald, Lara has transformed her passion for physical wellness into a profitable enterprise. She launched her premium activewear brand, the Lara Trump Collection, which showcases stylish sportswear designed for serious athletes. In April, she posted a gym session wearing a striking red sports top and matching leggings from her line, alongside mixed martial artist Colby Covington. 'In case you thought this week's My View couldn't get any better... we're hitting the gym with @colbycovington,' she shared with her followers.

On the Trump Organisation's official website, Lara articulated her philosophy with candour: 'As an athlete for my entire life, I have always appreciated the way that exercise can affect everything from your physique to your mood'. She explained that despite her hectic schedule, she makes a point of starting each day with physical activity. 'As someone who likes to have goals to strive toward, I like to compete in triathlons on a regular basis,' she added. 'It makes going for a run, bike ride, or swim that much more meaningful whilst I'm doing it'.

Her commitment extends beyond personal achievement. Speaking about her children's future, Lara expressed hope that they will someday recognise exercise as 'a stress reliever and overall positive experience', suggesting that her fitness ethos reflects deeper family values she hopes to instil in the next generation.