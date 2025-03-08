A South Carolina man convicted of a brutal double murder was executed by firing squad on 7 March 2025, becoming the first US prisoner to die by that method in 15 years. Brad Sigmon, 67, was put to death at the Broad River Correctional Institute for the 2001 murders of his ex-girlfriend's parents, a crime that shocked the community and resulted in a decades-long legal battle.

Sigmon's Final Moments and Last Words

According to Associated Press, Sigmon delivered a final statement before his execution, urging fellow Christians to help end the death penalty.

Three prison employees used rifles to carry out the execution, with Sigmon pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m. The witnesses included three members of the victims' family, Sigmon's attorney and spiritual adviser, a representative from the prosecuting solicitor's office, a sheriff's investigator, and three members of the media.

As reported by Post and Courier, a group of protesters gathered outside the prison holding signs that read 'All life is precious' and 'Execute justice, not people'.

The Murders That Led to His Execution

Sigmon was convicted of murdering David Larke, 62, and Gladys Larke, 59, at their home in Greenville County, South Carolina, in 2001. The killings stemmed from his obsession with their daughter, Rebecca Barbare, who had ended their relationship and moved back in with her parents.

According to court documents, Sigmon broke into their home and attacked them with a baseball bat, striking each victim at least nine times. After killing them, he stole David Larke's gun and waited for Barbare to return home. When she arrived, he kidnapped her at gunpoint, forcing her into her SUV. However, Barbare managed to escape, though Sigmon shot her in the foot as she fled.

Sigmon was captured 10 days later at a Tennessee campground following a manhunt.

A Controversial Execution Method

Sigmon's execution was the first by firing squad in South Carolina's modern history. The state had struggled to obtain lethal injection drugs, prompting legislators to pass a 2021 law authorising the firing squad as an alternative method of execution. South Carolina, Utah, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Idaho are the only states with firing squad executions on the books.

Witnesses described the execution as quick but disturbing. Sigmon wore a black jumpsuit, a white target with a red bullseye placed over his heart. Three volunteer shooters fired simultaneously from 15 feet away, striking him in the chest. He was pronounced dead three minutes later.

According to Associated Press, Sigmon's arms tensed upon impact, and the target was blasted off his chest. Witnesses reported seeing a red stain from the wound before he stopped breathing. A doctor examined his body for 90 seconds before confirming his death.

Legal Challenges and Last-Minute Appeals

Sigmon's legal team repeatedly challenged his execution, arguing that he was not properly informed about South Carolina's lethal injection process.

His attorneys filed a last-minute appeal with the US Supreme Court, claiming that the state's secrecy surrounding lethal injection drugs made it impossible for Sigmon to make an informed choice about his execution method. The court denied the appeal, clearing the way for the execution.

His attorneys also cited concerns about previous executions in South Carolina, where inmates who chose lethal injection reportedly remained alive for over 20 minutes.

According to Post and Courier, the state argued that Sigmon personally selected the firing squad and that his appeal was irrelevant, as he was not being subjected to lethal injection.

Reaction from Victims' Families and the Public

Rebecca Barbare, the survivor of Sigmon's attack, declined to attend the execution, saying in an interview that her faith had allowed her to forgive him. However, her son, Ricky Sims, was present and stated that Sigmon 'will pay for what he's done'.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster denied Sigmon's clemency request, allowing the execution to proceed. Since the reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976, South Carolina has executed 46 inmates—39 by lethal injection and seven by electrocution.

Sigmon's execution has reignited debates about the morality and effectiveness of the death penalty, particularly in states that still use firing squads. Supporters argue that it is a swift and reliable method, while opponents claim it is archaic and unnecessarily violent.

Despite this, South Carolina now has 28 inmates on death row, with two more executions expected this year. As legal battles over execution methods continue, the state remains at the centre of the ongoing national debate on capital punishment.