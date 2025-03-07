Hollywood has lost one of its greatest icons, as Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have both passed away within a week of each other at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, the legendary Oscar-winning actor, died of coronary artery disease, with advanced Alzheimer's disease cited as a contributing factor, according to BBC News. His wife, Arakawa, a classical pianist, died seven days earlier from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS)—a rare but severe respiratory illness caused by exposure to rodent droppings.

Timeline of Events and Cause of Death

The New Mexico Medical Investigator's Office confirmed that Arakawa, 65, died on 11 February, and Hackman, 95, passed away on 18 February.

Dr Heather Jarrell, the state medical examiner, told reporters that surveillance footage and forensic analysis suggest Arakawa contracted HPS from rodent exposure. While the disease is rare, it has a 42% fatality rate in New Mexico, with only 136 cases reported in 50 years. Hackman tested negative for hantavirus, indicating that he did not contract the disease from his wife.

Given Hackman's advanced Alzheimer's, investigators believe it is likely he was unaware of his wife's death. He had not eaten in days before his passing, but there were no signs of dehydration, leading officials to conclude that he succumbed to heart disease exacerbated by his condition.

'It's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased,' Dr Jarrell stated during a press conference.

Discovery of Their Bodies

The couple were found dead in their £3 million ($3.8 million) Santa Fe home after a neighbourhood security officer conducted a welfare check. Authorities confirmed that there were no signs of forced entry or foul play. Hackman was discovered in a side room next to the kitchen, while Arakawa was found in the bathroom. Pills were found scattered nearby, though officials did not disclose whether they contributed to her death.

One of the couple's three dogs was also found dead inside a crate near Arakawa, while the other two dogs survived. The cause of death for the dog is still under investigation.

Investigators Dismiss Foul Play

Authorities conducted a thorough examination of the home to rule out carbon monoxide poisoning or gas leaks, both of which tested negative.

A search warrant affidavit revealed that Hackman's walking cane and sunglasses were found nearby, indicating he may have collapsed suddenly.

Despite the unusual circumstances of both spouses dying within a short timeframe, officials have confirmed that both deaths were due to natural causes.

Gene Hackman's Legacy: A Hollywood Great

Hackman was a two-time Academy Award winner, celebrated for his roles in The French Connection (1971) and Unforgiven (1992). His career spanned more than 100 films, including playing Lex Luthor in the Superman franchise and starring in classics such as Mississippi Burning, Bonnie and Clyde, Young Frankenstein, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

Hackman retired from acting in 2004 after his final role in Welcome to Mooseport, choosing a quiet life in New Mexico. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind an unparalleled cinematic legacy.

A Love Story Cut Short

Hackman met Arakawa in the mid-1980s, when she worked at a California gym. They married in 1991 and remained together for more than three decades.

He is survived by his three adult children from his previous marriage to Faye Maltese.

'It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman, and his wife, Betsy,' Hackman's family said in a statement. 'He was loved and admired by millions for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was just Dad and Grandpa. We are devastated by this loss.'

As Hollywood mourns the loss of a legend, Hackman's influence on cinema will remain timeless.