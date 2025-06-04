Far-right activist and conspiracy theorist, Laura Loomer, paid another visit to the White House this week, this time for a private meeting with US Vice President JD Vance. While details remain scarce, the unannounced meeting has sparked speculation about Loomer's behind-the-scenes influence within President Donald Trump's administration.

The closed-door meeting reportedly took place inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Tuesday morning, according to three sources who were familiar with the matter and spoke to CNN.

Although it has been reported that she did not meet with President Trump on this occasion, Loomer's continued relations with high-level officials have raised eyebrows, especially given her controversial public statements and past influence on personnel decisions.

The Growing Attention Towards Loomer

In response to mounting speculation about her involvement in the Trump administration, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Loomer's meeting with Vance during a press briefing but insisted there was no advisory relationship in place.

'She is not,' Leavitt stated when asked directly if Loomer was advising Vance informally or otherwise. According to reports, no further comment was provided by the Vice President's office, and no details were shared regarding the content or purpose of the meeting.

While there's no indication of an official role, Loomer's access to key figures and repeated appearances within Trump-world suggest she remains an influential — albeit unofficial — presence.

Loomer's Pattern of Influence

This is not the first time Loomer's visits to the White House have coincided with major shifts behind the scenes. Following her previous visit in April with Trump, several National Security Council staffers were removed from their posts, and interestingly, these were the individuals whom Loomer had publicly accused of disloyalty.

Around the same time, both the director and deputy director of the National Security Agency were dismissed as well. Reportedly, Loomer has also criticised key personnel choices, including her public condemnation of former national security adviser Michael Waltz, and her support for Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator — a nomination the White House later chose not to pursue.

Additionally, her proximity to Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign, including accompanying him on his 9/11 visit to Shanksville, only added to the perception that she holds informal sway over the inner workings of the administration.

Loomer Comes With a Controversial Past

Loomer's reputation has long been mired in controversy. Although she did accompany Trump on his 9/11 visit, in the past, Loomer has occasionally suggested that the terrorist attacks were an 'inside job.' She has also been banned from multiple social media platforms for spreading anti-Muslim rhetoric and conspiracy theories.

'I've never denied the fact that Islamic terrorists carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks,' she told CNN at the time. 'In fact, the media calls me anti-Muslim precisely for the reason that I spend so much time focusing on talking about the threats of Islamic terrorism in America.'

Despite — or perhaps because of — her incendiary remarks, Loomer has cultivated a loyal online following and maintained connections to some of the most powerful figures in Republican politics.

Trump Says She Makes 'Recommendations'

The president of the US himself has acknowledged Loomer's political choices and influence earlier this year after their meeting in the Oval Office. 'She makes recommendations on things and people, and sometimes I listen to those recommendations, like I do with everybody,' he said. 'I listen to everybody, and then I make a decision.'

However, when it comes to criticism, Loomer has not spared even Trump. Recently, she took issue with the administration accepting the gift of a private jet from Qatar, calling it a 'stain' on the Trump presidency.

While the White House maintains that Loomer holds no formal role in the Trump administration, the optics of her meeting with the Vice President speak volumes. Whether or not she is 'advising' JD Vance in an official capacity, it's clear she continues to operate within Trump's political orbit.