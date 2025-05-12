On 12 May 2025, reports surfaced that President Donald Trump is poised to accept a £320 million ($425 million) Boeing 747-8 from Qatar's royal family, a lavish jet dubbed a 'flying palace' set to serve as a temporary Air Force One.

The aircraft, expected to be transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation by January 2029, has sparked fierce debate. Critics, including Democratic leaders, call it a blatant violation of ethics, while Trump defends it as a cost-saving move.

Is this a shrewd deal or a gilded bribe?

Unpack the Qatar Jet Deal

The luxury jet, a 13-year-old Boeing 747-8, is no ordinary plane. With plush interiors designed by Alberto Pinto, it boasts leather suites, staterooms, and glimmering corridors, perfect for Trump's opulent taste.

Qatar's Ministry of Defence is negotiating its transfer to the US Department of Defence, but no final decision has been made, according to Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's media attaché. The plane would be retrofitted with secure communications by L3Harris, a US defence contractor, to meet presidential standards.

Yet, it lacks the air-to-air refuelling capabilities of the current Air Force One fleet, raising questions about its suitability. Trump toured the jet in February 2025 at Palm Beach International Airport, frustrated by Boeing's delays in delivering two new Air Force One aircraft, now slated for 2027 and 2028.

His Truth Social post on 11 May 2025 called the deal a 'transparent' gift to the US, slamming Democrats for insisting on paying 'top dollar'. But the arrangement's ethics are under scrutiny, especially given the Trump Organization's growing business ties in the Middle East.

Confront the Ethical Firestorm

The US Constitution's Emoluments Clause bars officials from accepting foreign gifts without Congressional approval, and critics argue this deal crosses that line. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quipped, 'Nothing says "America First" like Air Force One, brought to you by Qatar.

It's not just bribery, it's premium foreign influence with extra legroom'. Representative Jamie Raskin echoed this, insisting Trump must seek Congress's consent for the £320 million ($400 million) gift, calling it a 'grift'. Even some conservatives, like Laura Loomer, expressed dismay, citing security risks and Qatar's ties to Iranian proxies.

The White House and Department of Justice counter that the jet is a government-to-government transfer, not a personal gift, and thus legal. Lawyers argue it doesn't violate bribery laws since it's not tied to an official act and will ultimately benefit the Trump Presidential Library, not Trump himself.

Yet, ethics experts like Kathleen Clark warn that Trump's business interests in Qatar, including a new golf resort deal, blur the line between policy and profit.

Demand Congressional Oversight

The deal's timing, coinciding with Trump's Middle East trip to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE fuels suspicions. Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres has called for probes by the Government Accountability Office and Office of Government Ethics.

Without Congressional approval, the arrangement risks setting a precedent for foreign governments to curry favour with lavish gifts. The jet's eventual transfer to Trump's library raises further questions: will he use it post-presidency, intertwining personal and public interests?

Trump Courts Ethical Chaos

The Qatari jet deal is a lightning rod for controversy, exposing tensions between fiscal pragmatism and ethical integrity. While Trump frames it as a win for taxpayers, the lack of transparency and potential for foreign influence undermine his 'America First' mantra.

Congress must step in to ensure accountability, or this 'flying palace' could become a symbol of unchecked power. The public deserves clarity, bribery with extra legroom is still bribery.