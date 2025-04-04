Laura Loomer, a figure known for her far-right activism, has frequently made headlines. Her ties to the Trump administration, controversial online activity, and public exchanges with Elon Musk have kept her firmly in the spotlight.

On 4 April, President Trump announced that he had dismissed 'some' members of the National Security Council. The move came shortly after Loomer reportedly spoke to him about concerns over staff loyalty. According to The New York Times, approximately six NSC staff members were let go, while others were reassigned following Trump's meeting with Loomer.

NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired.



As a Biden appointee, General Haugh had no place serving in the Trump admin given the fact that he was HAND PICKED by General Milley, who was accused of… pic.twitter.com/SFXmog5b44 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 4, 2025

According to Reuters, David Feith, a senior director for technology and national security, and Brian Walsh, a senior director for intelligence, were among the NSC officials who lost their positions. The reasons behind the dismissals remained unclear, though unnamed sources informed Reuters that background checks and vetting were problematic.

This followed a recent NSC issue, where a reporter from The Atlantic magazine was mistakenly included in a Signal app conversation about air strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Inside The Meeting

Reports indicate Trump's meeting with Loomer lasted 30 minutes and included National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Additionally, Vice President JD Vance, staff chief Susie Wiles, and Sergio Gor from the Presidential Personnel Office were said to be in attendance.

Laura Loomer is a true patriot! 🇺🇸



I’m so happy she finally got to meet President Trump at the White House.



No one deserves it more than she does! pic.twitter.com/IpcuQ1zamK — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638) April 3, 2025

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump verified the meeting, referring to Loomer as 'a patriot' and noting that she provided recommendations for staffing. However, he did not indicate whether she pushed for the removal of the NSC staff. With her involvement in these high-profile events, the question arises: who is Laura Loomer?

Who Is Laura Loomer

Laura Loomer is a far-right figure and online personality known for spreading conspiracy theories and, most notably, for suggesting the 9/11 attacks were orchestrated from within. Despite the controversies around her, Loomer maintains a close relationship with Trump, frequently travelling on his campaign plane during the 2024 election.

She confirmed the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), saying she gave Trump' opposition research.' In an X post, she wrote, 'It was an honour to meet with President Trump and present him with my research findings.'

'I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of, and the necessity of STRONG VETTING, for the sake of protecting the President of the United States of America and our national security.'

She refused to share meeting details online 'out of respect for President Trump and the privacy of the Oval Office.'

Loomer's Path To Trump's Circle

Loomer, 31, has acted as a political supporter of Trump. She made two unsuccessful bids for Congress in South Florida in 2020 and 2022. She made waves as a demonstrator and actions such as self-handcuffing at a Twitter office post-ban and crossing a fence at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's residence.

She claims her invitation to Mar-a-Lago followed her efforts to criticise Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was planning to run against Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Last year, Loomer joined Trump on his 9/11 trips to New York and Pennsylvania.

She was also seen exiting his aircraft the day before, upon his arrival in Philadelphia for a debate with his electoral challenger, then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Loomer confirmed she was present as a guest.

According to Loomer, she never formally joined the campaign because those close to Trump wanted him to keep his distance.

Why She Draws Attention

According to the Associated Press, Loomer's voice remains prominent despite bans from multiple online platforms, including Facebook. During last year's presidential race, she stated that a Harris victory would lead to the White House smelling 'like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call centre.'

Harris is the first Black woman of South Asian heritage to hold the vice presidency. Last December, she publicly disagreed with South African-born billionaire Elon Musk about their differing views on skilled migration visas.

Loomer, a conservative activist, claims these visas oppose the 'America First' policy. Her X account, owned by Musk, was briefly blocked, and after the dispute, she reported losing access to some paid features for a while.

Earlier in the month, Trump removed Secret Service protection from Democrat Joe Biden's grown children, which was followed by a report from Loomer that displayed photos of Hunter Biden's security in South Africa.

Trump's Viewpoint

In response to her racist posts regarding Harris during last year's election, Trump stated, 'Laura's been a supporter of mine' and that she expressed 'strong opinions' while denying he knew of her comments. Subsequently, he posted on his Truth Social account that he disagreed with her comments.

On 3 April, Trump refuted any connection between Loomer and the dismissal of aides from the National Security Council, describing her as 'a very good patriot and a very strong person.' While travelling to Miami on Air Force One, Trump told reporters she simply made suggestions.

'Sometimes I listen to those recommendations, like I do with everybody,' Trump said. 'She's usually very constructive. She recommended certain people for jobs,' he added.