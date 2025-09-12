For today's leaders, sustainability is no longer an optional extra; it is a mandate. Across industries, but especially in tourism, executives often find themselves charged with responsibilities that extend far beyond growth and revenue. They are now increasingly being held accountable for stewardship of place, people, and the long-term vitality of the environments in which they operate. Yet, for many, this new mandate feels like uncharted territory.

As Tina O'Dwyer, founder of The Tourism Space, observes, "Many people in senior leadership today weren't preoccupied with ideas like sustainability or community building. In fact, it wasn't even a thing at the time. Now, they are being asked to lead in an entirely new way, too often feel disorienting or even paralyzing."

The dilemma is real. Some leaders quietly admit they are engaging in sustainability only because policy demands it. Others believe deeply in the change, yet lack the confidence or language to communicate it. Many worry about being exposed by experts on social media, by their own teams, or by results that take years to materialize.

The risk is not just organizational but personal, threatening their credibility as leaders. "I often hear leaders say they feel caught in the glare," O'Dwyer explains. "They want to do the right thing, but they are afraid of saying the wrong thing. It makes them vulnerable in a role where they're supposed to exude certainty. Yet many are discovering that this new territory, though daunting, is also where strategic stewardship takes root: leading not with unshakable certainty, but with honest conversation and grounded courage."

This uncertainty is exacerbated by the systems in which they operate. Most policies and strategies are designed in five-year cycles, yet the world has shifted dramatically even within the last five. COVID-19 upended global travel, while climate change, accessibility, and community well-being have become urgent concerns. Amidst these changes, traditional metrics, visitor numbers, and revenue no longer tell the full story.

Today, leaders are asked to measure community satisfaction, biodiversity, accessibility, and broader well-being. These new metrics matter, but they are less tangible, harder to quantify, and slower to reveal outcomes. That, O'Dwyer insists, is where leadership requires courage.

O'Dwyer partners with leaders navigating this difficult terrain. She emphasizes that her work is not about giving lectures or compliance training, but about fostering a space, both literal and figurative, for leaders to think, question, and explore without fear of judgment.

At the heart of O'Dwyer's approach is the idea of 'place' - not just physical locations or destinations, but the cultures, communities, and systems we belong to. By reframing sustainability through the lens of place, she gives leaders a practical and human way to connect strategy with meaning.

"What we do is create safe environments where leaders can be honest about where they are, not where the media says they should be, not where external experts demand they be. That honesty opens the door to meaningful, strategic conversations about what they can realistically do right now."

This partnering approach extends from boardrooms of national tourism authorities to senior managers across government and the public sector. Whether supporting cultural change in large institutions or guiding an individual executive, O'Dwyer focuses on empowerment through clarity and the practice of strategic stewardship.

Her CPD-recognised programs are designed to shift the focus from box-ticking sustainability to aligning decisions with place, people, and long-term purpose. Leaders leave not only with new frameworks and metrics but with renewed confidence in their ability to shape positive outcomes.

Confidence, she insists, is as important as competence. "Leaders often underestimate the influence they already have. When leadership is framed through place, people, and purpose, they discover that they are not outsiders to this conversation after all. They can lead and steward authentically without losing professional credibility."

O'Dwyer is currently channeling these insights into her forthcoming book, The Place Paradigm, which will expand on both the philosophy of place and the practice of leadership within it. She is actively inviting destinations and leaders to participate as live case studies, contributing real-world examples that can enrich the framework of her model and demonstrate its impact.

The shift to sustainability through stewardship may be daunting, but O'Dwyer believes it is also an unprecedented opportunity for leaders to redefine what success looks like. "This is bigger than a mindset shift, but one that transforms the very system. And while that can be frightening, it is also liberating. Leaders have the chance to leave a legacy not just of growth, but of courageous stewardship, shaping organisations that serve people, strengthen place and endure over time," she says.