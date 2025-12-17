TEKCE Real Estate unveiled an expanded Partner Program alongside a newly launched Affiliate Program, designed to make cross-border property transactions more transparent and mutually beneficial. Powered by the MyTEKCE platform and a white-label version of the TEKCE App, the programs provide partners and affiliates with real-time performance tracking, branded client journeys, and direct access to TEKCE's portfolio of over 7,000 properties across Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and Northern Cyprus.

"Real estate is fundamentally a trust-driven business. We structured our model to ensure that every stakeholder knows exactly what is happening, at what stage, and for what reason," said Özkan Tekçe, COO of TEKCE Real Estate. "With MyTEKCE and our partner ecosystem, partners go beyond working with TEKCE—they operate within our infrastructure, under their own brand, with their own clients, and with complete transparency from the initial lead through to commission settlement. The challenges we once encountered as partners ourselves directly shaped this system. This program was created so our partners can move forward without facing the same barriers."

Built for cross-border collaboration

Designed for brokerages and independent advisors, TEKCE Partner Program allows a Dubai-based agent assisting a buyer for Spain, or a Stockholm-based advisor serving a client interested in Türkiye, to operate directly within TEKCE's infrastructure and property inventory while fully preserving their own client relationships. The model enables seamless cross-border cooperation without compromising ownership of the client experience.

MyTEKCE is TEKCE's advanced international real estate platform, built to deliver transparency and real-time visibility at every stage of the transaction. Through the platform, partners can register, track, and manage clients within TEKCE's CRM, monitoring buyer preferences, communication history, property viewings, offer stages, sales values, and commission status. By consolidating all workflows into a single system, MyTEKCE reduces uncertainty and removes the need for informal back-channel communication.

White-label technology with global scale

The TEKCE App is offered as a white-label solution, enabling partners to showcase thousands of properties under their own brand identity including logos, visuals, and contact details, while benefiting from TEKCE's verified, daily updated international portfolio. This structure combines enterprise-level scale with local brand personalization. The collective efforts of hundreds of TEKCE professionals worldwide are seamlessly reflected in the tools and listings partners use every day, extending the company's full expertise directly into partner operations.

Affiliate Program: Expanding beyond real estate professionals

TEKCE Affiliate Program broadens participation beyond traditional property professionals to include alumni buyers and sellers, travel agencies, influencers, bloggers, YouTubers, SEO specialists, digital marketers, and other content creators with engaged audiences. Once onboarded, affiliates generate unique referral links via MyTEKCE, connect their audiences with TEKCE listings, and earn referral income from verified transactions without the need to become licensed real estate agents. The program is designed as a transparent, mutually beneficial model for all participants.

Global Presence, Local Expertise

TEKCE operates 20 offices across 5 countries, with established hubs in Spain (Alicante, Barcelona, Málaga), Türkiye (Alanya, Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum, Bursa, Fethiye, İstanbul, İzmir, Mersin, Trabzon, Yalova), the United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Northern Cyprus (Kyrenia), and Sweden (Stockholm). This extensive footprint provides partners and affiliates with reliable inventory access and on-the-ground expertise to serve international clients with confidence.

"Partnership should be measurable," said Özkan Tekçe. "Our CRM-driven structure makes every step visible, enabling partners and affiliates to build sustainable, long-term businesses based on transparency. To support this ecosystem, we have established a dedicated Partner Management team, with representatives assigned directly to each stakeholder. This allows workflows to be managed more efficiently and effectively. Today, our partner and affiliate networks extend across more than 100 countries, united by a shared goal: building a transparent, technology-driven, and people-centered real estate industry."

About TEKCE Real Estate

TEKCE is a global real estate company with 20 offices in 5 countries. With a digital-first approach, multilingual local teams, and a proprietary CRM ecosystem, TEKCE delivers a transparent, data-driven experience for buyers, sellers, partners, and affiliates. MyTEKCE and the TEKCE App support end-to-end visibility and white-label branding, enabling trusted collaborations at an international scale. Learn more at TEKCE Partner Program and TEKCE Affiliate Program.

About the author: Denis van Jong is a dedicated writer specializing in technology and business, with a keen interest in uncovering industry trends, strategies, and expert insights.